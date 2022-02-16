Middle East and Africa Data Center Market Research Report 2022-2027 - 5G Deployments Fueling Edge Data Center Deployment & Smart City Initiatives Driving Data Center Investments

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Middle East and Africa Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle East and Africa data center market witnessed investments of USD 6.55 billion in 2021 and will witness investments of USD 12.19 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.90 % during 2022-2027.

The Middle East & African countries are working toward the adoption of digital transformation to attract foreign investments. Moreover, 5G network deployment fuels the digital transformation, IoT, smart cities, and the fourth industrial revolution.

The Middle East & Africa data center market has attracted significant investments in recent years, led by countries such as Israel, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the UAE, South Africa, Kenya, Egypt, and Nigeria.

Investments in submarine cables in the Middle East & African region have increased considerably over the years, with the government and enterprises continuously strengthening fiber infrastructure for better connectivity with other countries, which will further drive data center investments.

Submarine cables such as Africa-1, 2Africa, India Europe Xpress (IEX), Oman Australia Cable (OAC), PEACE cable, Equiano, and METISS are expected to be functional during the forecast period.

Telecommunication service providers and global colocation operators are the major investors in the data center industry in the Middle East& Africa region. Major cloud service providers are expected to expand their presence in the region during the forecast period.

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

In the IT infrastructure segment, major revenue is generated by servers as the growth in data generation is fueling the demand for faster processing and efficient servers. This is followed by revenue from storage due to the growing adoption of flash storage among data centers and network infrastructure revenues in the Middle East and Africa data center market.

The investment in data center cooling accounts for 15-20% of the total investment in data center construction, excluding the adoption of IT infrastructure. Cooling systems and IT infrastructure are the predominant power consumers in data centers.

The general construction segment involves multiple parties with the presence of several vendors in the Middle East & Africa data center market. Apart from the construction, installation, and commissioning services, data centers are also majorly investing in improving physical security, monitoring, and management of facilities through data center infrastructure management (DCIM) on a real-time basis.

The water consumption by CRAH units plays a vital role in their adoption and is likely to be considered during the selection of vendors. These units are installed in the data centers according to hot/cold aisle containment design, with various airflow paths for both cold air entry and hot air exit out of the data center's computer room. Data centers are now being built with flexible designs, in which additional or high-power-capacity units can be incorporated within days or weeks, depending on the customers' requirements.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

In 2021, in the Middle East, the UAE was the major contributor with investment in over 10 data center investments. In Africa, South Africa witnessed the major investments of around six data center facilities, followed by Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Kenya, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Egypt, and Morocco

In terms of 5G network deployment, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Turkey, Israel, and Qatar have witnessed 5G network deployments on a commercial and trial basis.

The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, and Israel have witnessed investments in smart city development to fuel the Middle East data center market growth. In Africa, several government bodies have taken initiatives to develop special economic zones and industrial parks provide tax exemptions for data center development

VENDOR ANALYSIS

Global cloud service providers such as AWS, Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, SAP, and Tencent, among others, are expanding their presence with new cloud regions in the Middle East & Africa region. These providers already have a strong physical presence in metro cities and are significant high-density adopters, mission-critical servers, storage infrastructure, and network infrastructure.

HPE, Dell Technologies, IBM, Huawei, Lenovo, NetApp, and Cisco Systems are among the major revenue generators for IT infrastructure in the market. The innovations in the IT infrastructure space will result in the launch of new solutions at an affordable cost that suits enterprises' operational business needs and has a strong presence in the market.

Flash storage arrays that match the performance requirement of Middle East & Africa enterprises will witness higher adoption in the market. Flash will become a mandatory storage platform for I/O intensive workloads among organizations in the upcoming years.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Market Opportunities & Trends

5G Deployments Fueling Edge Data Center Deployment

Smart City Initiatives Driving Data Center Investments

Deployment of Submarine Cables and Inland Cables

Increase in Adoption of Renewable Energy Sources

Installation of Advanced IT Infrastructure in Data Centers

Market Growth Enablers

Cloud Adoption Driving Data Center Investments

Big Data & IOT Fueling Data Center Investments

Migration from On-Premises Infrastructure to Colocation & Managed Services

Deployment of Modular Data Centers

Covid-19 Impact on Data Center Investments

Market Restraints

Security Challenges for Data Centers

Dearth of Skilled Workforce

Location Constraints on Data Center Development

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Key IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hitachi Vantara

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NetApp

Oracle

Key Support Infrastructure Providers

4Energy

ABB

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Alfa Laval

Canovate

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

EAE Group

Eaton

EVAPCO

Enlogic

Enrogen

HITEC Power Protection

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Master Power Technologies

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Shenzhen Envicool Technology

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv Group

Key Construction Contractors

Abbeydale Projects

Advanced Vision Morocco

AECOM

Aldar Properties

Anel Group

Arup

ARSMAGNA

Ashi & Bushnag

Atkins

B2 Architects

CAP DC

Chess Enterprises

Copy Cat Group

Dar Group

DC Pro Engineering

Deerns

Eastra Solutions

Edarat Group

EDS Engineers

Egypro

EGEC

ENMAR Engineering

Harinsa Qatar (HQ)

HATCO

HHM Building Contracting

Hill International

H&MV Engineering

ICS Nett

Ingenium Engineers

INT'LTEC Group

ISG

Interkel

JLB Architects

Laing O'Rourke

Linesight

M+W Group (EXYTE)

Mace

Mercury Engineering

McLaren Construction

MWK Engineering

Orascom Construction

Prota Engineering

Qatar Site and Power

RED Engineering

Royal HaskoningDHV

RW Armstrong

Shaker Group

Sterling & Wilson

Summit Technology Solutions

Tri-Star Construction

Turner & Townsend

United Egypt

Westwood Management

Key Data Center Investors

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Africa Data Centres

Bynet Data Communications

EdgeConneX

Equinix

Etisalat

Future Digital Data Systems (FDDS)

Group 42

Gulf Data Hub

io (Digital Realty)

IXAfrica

Moro Hub

Meeza

Microsoft

MainOne(MDXi)

NTT Global Data Centers

Ooredoo

Paratus Namibia

Rack Centre

Raxio Data Centres

Turkcell

Telecom Egypt

Teraco Data Environments

Wingu

Zain

New Entrants

Infinity

Open Access Data Centres (OADC)

Vantage Data Centers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ddht08

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets