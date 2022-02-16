Bloomberg Tax's 2022 Outlook Examines Key Issues for Tax Professionals This Year

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Bloomberg Tax announced the release of its Q1 2022 Outlook on Tax, which examines key tax issues for the year ahead. This collection of news, insights, and market intelligence focuses on federal, state, and international issues that are most relevant for tax professionals in 2022. The report is available for download at http://onb-tax.com/UCPg50HW4mc.

The Q1 2022 Outlook on Tax includes an unrivaled combination of coverage from expert reporters, practitioners, and analysts on topics including:

Diversity & inclusion: Data about the advancement of race and gender diversity within accounting firms and corporate tax departments.

Federal tax: Challenges to the 2017 tax law and implications of the Biden administration's economic agenda, which includes a proposal to give the IRS more resources to aggressively enforce the tax code.

Tax provision: How to assess and improve your organization's ability to handle curveballs for the tax provision process, which is heavily scrutinized and subject to last-minute changes.

Tax automation: Using automation to solve tax department pitfalls.

State tax: New taxes on the digital economy and tech giants, as well as the implications of states' tax cuts on their budget forecasts.

Corporate tax department priorities: Bloomberg Tax's benchmark survey finds that corporate tax departments are preparing for tax turbulence at home and abroad.

International tax: The EU's plan to overhaul global tax rules and the challenges for global tax authorities in aligning domestic tax reporting on cryptocurrency transactions to create an international standard.

"This Outlook on Tax provides tax professionals with the key information and insights they need to proactively address the most pressing tax issues of 2022, from the evolving implications of tax regulations to the processes and tools tax departments use to get it all done," said Lisa Fitzpatrick, President, Bloomberg Tax. "Bloomberg Tax provides a full suite of solutions, including news, analysis, practitioner insights, and software that helps corporate tax departments be more efficient and effective."

Bloomberg Tax provides practitioner-driven research and technology solutions that deliver timely, strategic insights to enable smarter decisions. From our unparalleled Tax Management Portfolios to technology designed to streamline the most complex planning and compliance scenarios, we deliver essential news and analysis, practical perspectives, and software that help tax and accounting professionals around the globe mitigate risk and maximize business results. For more information, visit Bloomberg Tax .

