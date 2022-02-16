Qualfon Receives Leadership Recognition on IAOP's 2022 Global Outsourcing 100 List

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Qualfon has been recognized as a leader on the 2022 Global Outsourcing 100® list by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP®). This is an annual listing of the world's top service providers that are acknowledged for providing the full suite of outsourcing services.

Qualfon excelled in four main evaluation categories for IAOP's 2022 list:

1. Customer references: Submitted references from three top clients that demonstrated sustained excellence in the delivery of services.

2. Awards and certifications: Received performance recognition by attaining Major Contender status on Everest Group's PEAK Matrix Assessment in 2021 and 2022.

3. Programs for innovation: Invested and implemented automation tools across the organization to assist with coaching and quality metrics.

4. Corporate social responsibility: Developed unique community outreach programs to improve the lives of its employees, families and communities.

Judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes an independent review by a panel of IAOP members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations.

"The last two years have emerged as the most challenging in recent history, with the entire world struggling to overcome the health and economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic," said IAOP CEO Debi Hamill. "That's why we are especially proud of the providers and advisors named in the 2022 Global Outsourcing 100®, who have demonstrated top quality and performance excellence during unprecedented times. Congratulation on being included among the very best in the world."

Qualfon's international footprint currently includes 25 global delivery centers providing contact center services, on-demand print, fulfillment, marketing and creative services. This recognition validates the company's growth over the past 27 years.

"Having been recognized as a Global Outsourcing 100 company for the past three years has been an honor," said Qualfon CEO Mike Marrow. "We are especially proud of our firm commitment to our clients, their customers and our employees to be the best and make each person's life better."

About Qualfon

Qualfon is a full-service business process outsourcing (BPO) company offering full customer lifecycle management capabilities including lead generation, end-to-end integrated marketing, multichannel customer engagement, print and fulfillment solutions. Qualfon helps companies reduce costs and deliver superior customer experiences. Approximately 14,000 employees serve international brands across many industries, and its intelligent outsourcing locations span the United States, the Philippines, Guyana, Colombia, Mexico, Costa Rica and India. Qualfon practices its mission to "be the best and make each person's life better," by investing in its employees to ensure better care for clients and customers.

About IAOP

IAOP is the global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information and how you can become involved, visit http://www.IAOP.org.

