Reynolds Consumer Products Chooses DDB Chicago As Creative Agency of Record

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DDB North America announced today that Reynolds Consumer Products, including Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds Kitchens, Hefty Storage, and Hefty Waste, selected DDB Chicago as its creative agency of record after a competitive review. This is the second win for DDB Chicago this year, following the addition of the Orkin Pest Control business last month, and a result of larger agency transformation led by CEO Andrea Diquez.
DDB Chicago CEO Andrea Diquez said, "We felt amazing chemistry from the moment we met the Reynolds and Hefty teams to the final meeting. And most importantly, our values were aligned. From a love for smart creative work that drives culture to importance of diversity at every touchpoint of the process, it makes us very excited to be partners. It means a lot that some of the most well-known names have entrusted us to take their brand to the next level and use creativity and data to make them even more famous."
Since joining in 2021, CEO Andrea Diquez has built an incredibly strong, and diverse leadership team in Chicago, which includes Chief Creative Officer Rodrigo Jatene, Chief Strategy Officer Milo Chao, Head of Business Leadership Sandra Alfaro, and recently promoted Head of Production Matt Blitz.
Reynolds and Hefty will partner with DDB Chicago to drive loyalty and share to make its distinct portfolio brands even more famous and culturally relevant. They are the latest client to join the DDB Chicago's roster of iconic household name brands including Orkin, Molson Coors, McDonald's, Mars, and State Farm, among others.
VP of Hefty Marketing, Reynolds Consumer Products Brienne Neisewander said, "Their passion for creativity, genuine desire to help us grow our businesses, and energy in all of our meetings was truly inspiring. We are excited about this new partnership and the role both DDB and Hearts & Science will play in this next chapter for Hefty and Reynolds in 2022 and beyond."
DDB partnered with R3 consulting on this pitch and with Omnicom agency Hearts & Science who was awarded media responsibilities.
ABOUT DDB WORLDWIDE
DDB Worldwide (www.ddb.com) is one of the world's largest and most influential advertising and marketing networks. DDB has been named 2021 Network of the Year by D&AD and ADC, as well as numerous times by the Cannes International Festival of Creativity and the industry's leading advertising publications and awards shows. WARC has listed DDB as one of the Top 3 Global Networks for 12 of the last 15 years. The network's clients include Molson Coors, Volkswagen, McDonald's, Unilever, Mars, Peloton, JetBlue, Johnson & Johnson, and the U.S. Army, among others. Founded in 1949, DDB is part of the Omnicom Group OMC and consists of over 10,000 employees across 149 offices in over 63 countries, with its flagship office in New York, NY.
ABOUT OMNICOM
Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE – OMC) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.
CONTACT: Donna Tobin, Global Chief Marketing & Communications Officer; donna@ddb.com
SOURCE DDB North America
