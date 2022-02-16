Falvey Insurance Group Hires Greg Liewald as Senior Vice President - Wholesale Brokerage Operations

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective January 31, 2022, Greg Liewald, formerly of USG Insurance Services, joined Falvey Insurance Group as Senior Vice President – Wholesale Brokerage Operations.
Liewald got his start in the wholesale space over 20 years ago and has extensive experience broking and building new books of business. Most recently, Greg worked for USG as a wholesale commercial broker.
At Falvey, Liewald will be responsible for developing Falvey Insurance Services, the Group's wholesale division. This division currently offers supplemental products around Falvey's core MGA product offerings. Greg will formalize the carrier relationships and wholesale product offerings, as well as build out the support team to market these products.
Jack Falvey, Chief Operating Officer for Falvey Insurance Group, explains, "Falvey Insurance Group continues to remain committed to providing quality service to our clients with solutions that make a tangible difference. In that spirit, we are excited to fully commit to our wholesale brokerage solution to continue to provide our broking partners with added solutions to our core offering. I am thrilled to have Greg on the team and am excited for the future of Falvey Insurance Services under his leadership. We aim to provide the same quality service to our broking partners as we have consistently provided through our core MGAs."
Liewald comments, "I am excited to work with a growing company with a need for a brokerage division, and to build new relationships internally and externally. My goal is to make Falvey top of mind when it comes to shipping and logistics insurance solutions."
Liewald closely follows the hire of Fatih Ozdemir who will also support product expansion for The Group.
About Falvey Insurance Group
Falvey Insurance Group began as a single division, Falvey Cargo Underwriting, opening its first office in 1995 in Wakefield, RI by the company's founder: Mike Falvey. After 25 years, the company has evolved into Falvey Insurance Group, comprising four divisions: Falvey Cargo Underwriting, Falvey Shippers Insurance, Safe Harbor Pollution Insurance, and Falvey Insurance Services. "The Specialized Insurance Experts" are known for flexibility, World-Class customer service, claims processing excellence, and comprehensive knowledge and expertise that is unparalleled in the insurance industry. Falvey was also named Insurance Insider's MGA of the Year in 2020.
Media Contact:
Megan Bell
(401) 214-5600
mbell@falveyinsurancegroup.com
SOURCE Falvey Insurance Group
