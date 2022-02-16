New Luxury Wood Partners Community Alta Grand Crossing Comes to Grand Prairie, Texas

GEORGETOWN, Texas, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National multifamily real estate development leader Wood Partners today announced the grand opening of its latest luxury residential community—Alta Grand Crossing—in the blossoming neighborhood of Grand Prairie, Texas.
Nestled between Dallas and Fort Worth, Alta Grand Crossing features 322 apartment homes located at 1661 S Forum Drive. The community offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans across the expansive 15-acre property. Positioned minutes from local college campuses, top employers and local attractions, Alta Grand Crossing offers residents local convenience paired with luxury living. Key employers in the area include Airbus, Lockheed Martin, and Bell Helicopter, along with the University of Texas at Arlington and Tarrant County College.
"Alta Grand Crossing strikes the perfect balance between casual comfort and luxury living in a convenient suburban environment," said Ryan Miller, Managing Director for Wood Partners. "As we welcome residents to one of the newest communities in the Grand Prairie area, Wood Partners looks forward to cultivating a locally-focused community of luxury apartment homes with five-star customer service."
With spacious nine-foot ceilings, each apartment home is fully outfitted with contemporary design elements including rich wood-style plank flooring, expansive kitchen islands, and gorgeous granite countertops. Additional luxury features offered include state-of-the-art Whirlpool® stainless steel appliances, full-sized in-unit washer and dryer sets, fenced-in outdoor yards, and keyless entry.
Alta Grand Crossing will also provide best-in-class community amenities for residents to enjoy, including a resort-style swimming pool, lush courtyards, an expansive on-site pet park and "paw-spa." The property also houses a lavish resident clubroom and coffee bar, a 24/7 fitness center with a superior collection of traditional and high-tech equipment, and a business center featuring executive conference rooms.
Alta Grand Crossing's prime location boasts direct access to the President George Bush Turnpike and I-20, making residents' day-to-day commutes a breeze. In addition, residents enjoy easy access to popular retailers such as IKEA, Home Depot and the Grand Prairie Premium Outlets. The property is also just minutes from Grand Prairie's new mixed-use development, The Epic, a 170-acre, wide-ranging entertainment destination that includes a year-round waterpark with a retractable roof.
Alta Grand Crossing is managed by Wood Residential. For more information, visit https://www.altagrandcrossing.com/.
About Wood Partners
Wood Partners is a national leader in the development, construction, and management of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 90,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $17.5 billion. The company currently owns 70 properties across the United States representing more than 20,000 homes. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 22 major markets across 15 states nationwide. The company also operates Wood Residential, an award-winning, full-service property management group that proudly operates both properties developed by Wood Partners and communities owned by third parties. For two years running, Wood Residential has ranked No. 1 nationally for online reputation in the J Turner ORA™ Power Rankings (Division III). For more information, visit woodpartners.com.
