HashEx Opens a New Service to Audit NFT Projects

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, non-fungible tokens gained significant traction. According to DappRadar's 2021 Industry Report, while the NFT trading volume reached $23 billion last year, the floor market capitalization of the top 100 digital collectibles stood at an estimated $16.7 billion. As the sector is growing rapidly, the safety of NFT-powered solutions has become an important subject among cryptocurrency users.
Blockchain audit and consulting firm HashEx announces the launch of a dedicated audit service for NFTs.
Founded in 2017, HashEx leverages its team of over 30 blockchain experts to offer high-level security services for DeFi protocols and cryptocurrency projects. With over 500 smart contracts audited and $2 billion secured, HashEx is among the industry's most impactful tech advisories. Featuring a track record of exceptional quality service, projects audited by the company found no issues in 99.99% of the cases.
Due to the broader spread of NFTs in traditionally non-crypto areas, security problems attract increased attention in the sector. Like in the DeFi industry, smart contract bugs and vulnerabilities can become potential problems for non-fungible token projects, as the safety of the contracts is based on various factors.
"NFTs have experienced massive growth since last year. As more investors, artists, and traders are joining the market, and an increasing amount of liquidity is flowing into non-fungible tokens, service providers should maintain high standards in terms of security within the sector. Understanding how critical this issue is, we have opened a separate direction in our company to help NFT projects maintain these standards and protect their users," said HashEx founder and CEO Dmitry Mishunin.
About HashEx
Founded in 2017, and with offices in the US, Asia and Russia, HashEx brings together a team of experts in blockchain and smart contract auditing, with the mission of providing security in the crypto sector. Over the course of its history, HashEx has audited and helped launch over 500 DeFi projects and prevented the loss of over $2 billion worth of investor funds thanks to detailed reports on likely threats and vulnerabilities in the code and recommendations for their elimination.
SOURCE HashEx
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.