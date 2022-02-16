Doximity's New Report Finds Adoption of Telemedicine Growing, Majority of Patients Plan for Virtual Care Post-Pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 73% of patients plan to continue using telemedicine platforms post-pandemic, according to Doximity's second edition of its State of Telemedicine Report , which was released today. As part of the report, Doximity, Inc. DOCS, the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals, analyzed adoption of telemedicine across its physician user base from January 2020 through June 2021 and conducted a study of patients' experiences with telemedicine during the same time frame.

The survey of 2,000 patients regarding their experiences with telemedicine found that 74% of Black, 73% of Latinx, 77% of Asian and 73% of white patients planned to receive some or all of their care through telemedicine after the pandemic. Additionally, the study revealed that patient adoption of telemedicine has increased year-over-year to 67% in 2021. Nearly 60% of patients chose mobile devices for telemedicine visits.

Another key finding in the report is the strong adoption of telemedicine by physicians of all ages–from their twenties to beyond their seventies. Adoption of telemedicine was similar among men and women physicians and is almost identical when controlled for specialty, age and location.

The report found that medical specialties with the highest adoption of telemedicine include specialties such as endocrinology and oncology, which have a high proportion of patients with chronic illness for whom telemedicine can facilitate continuity of care. As part of the study, Doximity also surveyed over 1,000 physician users and found that over 67% felt that access to telemedicine helped build or maintain trust with patients from historically marginalized communities.

"Telemedicine makes it easier for doctors to provide care to a wide range of patients, including many patients who most need expanded access to care," said Peter Alperin, Vice President of Product, Doximity. "The results of our study suggest doctors and patients alike have found it easy and convenient to adopt telemedicine, so much so that they plan to continue using it after the pandemic."

