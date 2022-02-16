Intellias Among the Top Outsourcing Service Providers According to IAOP®

CHICAGO, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intellias, a global technology enabler and partner to top-tier companies, was recognized in The 2022 Global Outsourcing 100 list by IAOP.

The International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP) is a global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative environment. With the purpose to improve business service models and outcomes, IAOP promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence.

The Global Outsourcing 100 list is released annually based on rigorous research aimed at helping businesses in their partnership decisions.

In its 16th year, The 2022 Global Outsourcing 100 recognizes the best service providers and advisors from around the world and across the entire outsourcing industry. It incorporates leaders and rising stars as well as providers and advisors.

Intellias' inclusion on the list testifies to the company's commitment to the highest industry standards, maturity of services, and professional excellence. With a vision to achieve lasting value, make an impact, and lead change, Intellias brings technology innovation, industry expertise, and agility to partnerships with clients globally.

The IAOP list defines the standard of excellence in outsourcing service delivery through a scoring methodology that includes a review by an independent panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations.

"A big thank you and congratulations to the companies named to The 2022 Global Outsourcing 100® for rising to the occasion in a particularly challenging year. Your tenacity, grit and leadership were critical to ensuring our industry came out the other side of the global pandemic and we're pleased to recognize you for your quality and performance excellence," - Debi Hamill, CEO of IAOP.

About IAOP

About Intellias

Intellias is a global technology partner to Fortune 500 enterprises and top-tier organizations, helping them accelerate their pace of sustainable digitalization. Intellias empowers businesses operating in Europe, the US, the MENA region, and the APAC region to embrace innovation at scale. The company has been featured in the Global Outsourcing 100 list by IAOP, recognized by Inc. 5000, and acknowledged in Forbes and in the GSA UK Awards. With nearly two decades of experience, Intellias is geared towards ensuring the sustained success of our clients on their value journey.

