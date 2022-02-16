Choice Financial Group Acquires Marley Insurance Agency and Further Expands Its Reach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Financial Group (Choice) announced today that it had acquired Indiana-based Marley Insurance Agency (Marley).
Based in Scottsburg, Indiana, and serving the greater Louisville, Kentucky area, Marley is a full-service agency that has been a community fixture for over 100 years.
Richie Buchanan, President of Marley, will continue to lead operations for Marley post-close and assist Choice in continuing to grow its presence in the region.
"With the Choice platform and leadership support, we have a tremendous opportunity to scale our agency," said Buchanan. "This is exactly the strategy that I believe will take our agency to the next level – and do it very quickly."
"We are thrilled to be entering the Louisville market with Richie and his team," said Richard Braun, President of Choice. "Marley is an experienced insurance agency with an established presence in its market."
Bob Hilb, Senior Advisor, leading M&A activity for Choice, agrees. "As we continue to grow and expand our operations and geographic footprint, a leader like Richie Buchanan, who has strong community relationships and the entrepreneurial drive we seek, will lead us to further growth in Indiana and the surrounding states."
Marley represents the fourth acquisition for Choice since partnering with Northlane Capital Partners in October 2021.
About Choice Financial Group: Choice Financial Group is a leading insurance agency with institutional capital support from Northlane Capital Partners, a middle-market private equity firm managing more than $1 billion of committed equity capital. Choice is expanding its market presence through organic growth and targeted acquisitions. Choice is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and has 16 offices in six states. For more information on Choice, visit www.choice.partners.
