Nexii Announces Appointment of New Board Member, Marillyn Hewson

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Green construction technology company Nexii Building Solutions Inc. (Nexii) today announced the appointment of its newest board member, Marillyn Hewson.
Hewson was most recently the Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer at Lockheed Martin, and she currently serves on the board of directors for Johnson & Johnson and Chevron. Hewson has an extensive history of sustainability leadership that will support Nexii's mission to transform the construction industry with its sustainable and cost-efficient building solutions.
"We are proud and honoured to have another powerful leader, Marillyn Hewson, join the Nexii board," said Stephen Sidwell, Nexii co-founder and CEO. "Marillyn's experience leading exceptional growth and innovation at Lockheed Martin will be invaluable as we work to rapidly scale Nexii. She brings unique insights on driving community impact and market growth, and her leadership and perspective will be an invaluable addition to our board."
Hewson's performance as a business leader has earned her global accolades. Fortune Magazine ranked her number one on its 50 Most Powerful Women in Business list as well as in the top ten for their Businessperson of the Year list, Forbes dubbed her as one of the World's 100 Most Powerful Women, and Chief Executive Magazine has named her CEO of the Year.
"As companies around the world champion solutions to tackle the climate crisis, it is critical that we support the development of green infrastructure and new technologies that make a lasting impact on our planet," said Marillyn Hewson, Former Lockheed Martin Chairman, President and CEO. "Nexii is a leading force in the green construction industry, and I look forward to supporting the advancement of its growth and sustainability commitments across North America."
Nexii is focused on rapid growth as it aims to accelerate the spread of sustainable and cost-efficient buildings that help reduce climate impacts from construction. In September 2021, Nexii was recognized as the fastest Canadian company to reach unicorn status.
About Nexii
Nexii Building Solutions Inc. (Nexii) is a green construction technology company that is committed to building a vibrant future for people and the planet. Nexii designs and manufactures high-performance buildings and green building products that are sustainable, cost-efficient and resilient in the face of climate change.
The Nexii System also significantly reduces construction timelines, enabling the rapid development of green buildings across North America. Nexii is suited for industrial / commercial / institutional, mixed-use, multi-family residential and single-family homes, as well as for the green retrofit market.
For more information, visit www.nexii.com, or connect with us on Instagram (@NexiiBuilds), Twitter (@NexiiBuilds) or on LinkedIn (Nexii Building Solutions).
About Marillyn Hewson
Marillyn Hewson is the former chairman, president and chief executive officer of Lockheed Martin Corporation.
Hewson was appointed as president and chief executive officer in January 2013 and was named chairman of the board in January 2014. She served on the board until March 1, 2021.
During her 39-year career, she has held multiple leadership positions at Lockheed Martin, including executive vice president of its electronic systems business area. She currently serves on the Johnson & Johnson and Chevron boards of directors.
Fortune magazine ranked her number one on its 50 Most Powerful Women in Business list, and Forbes named her one of the World's 100 Most Powerful Women.
Hewson earned her Bachelor of Science in business administration and her Master of Arts in economics from The University of Alabama. She also completed executive development programs at Columbia Business School and Harvard Business School.
SOURCE Nexii
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.