Astound Commerce Announces Second Consecutive SOC 2 Type Two Certification

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Globally trusted digital commerce specialist Astound Commerce has announced that it has successfully completed its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 2 audit for the second year in a row, fortifying the company's robust security and compliance posture.
A SOC 2 Type 2 report assesses organizational controls against the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants' (AICPA) Trust Services Principles (TSPs): Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, and Privacy. A badge of trust, the SOC 2 Type 2 certification reflects Astound's ongoing commitment to cybersecurity best practices, securing the data and protecting the privacy of its valued customers.
Astound's company-wide commitment to meet the stringent industry standards for security and privacy established by the AICPA delivers a powerful message to its clients, prospects, and partners as it makes every effort to build revolutionary ecommerce ecosystems while maintaining exceptional security standards. Moreover, the company is dedicated to continuously deepening its ecommerce and technical expertise, providing extensive, first-rate security awareness training to its 1,600 ecommerce specialists around the world.
"Cybersecurity and data privacy is our top priority. As part of our ongoing effort to incorporate best information security practices and controls into our services and operations, we continually invest into our business operations to meet the latest regulatory requirements. The SOC 2 Type 2 report is a testament to our relentless commitment to ensure security, privacy and availability for all our customers and services," said Igor Gorin, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder, Astound Commerce.
"We are proud of our SOC2 Type 2 compliance and our relentless focus on security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy. It is a mission-critical part of our mission-critical digital commerce solutions," said Michael Kahn, Global CEO, Astound Commerce.
Aside from receiving the SOC 2 Type 2 certification, Astound also complies with the EU-US Privacy Shield Framework and Swiss-US Privacy Shield Framework as set forth by the US Department of Commerce regarding the collection, use, and retention of personal information transferred from the European Union and Switzerland to the United States.
With more than 20 years' experience, a global team of 1,600 deeply passionate experts, more than 3,000 projects completed, and dozens of industry accolades, Astound once again solidifies its position as a leader in the digital commerce space.
About Astound Commerce:
Astound Commerce creates digital experiences that engage consumers and fuel exponential growth. With a strong global presence, more than 20 years' experience, and a team of 1,600 deeply passionate experts in the areas of growth, design, demand, and technology, Astound Commerce had the opportunity to partner with visionary brands such as L'Oréal, Boohoo, Halfords, FLOR, TOMS, and Crocs. Astound is responsible for more than 3,000 successful digital commerce projects and 400 end-to-end website launches—sites which last year generated nearly US$10 billion in revenue.
Astound Commerce partners with best-in-class technology providers including Salesforce, Shopify, and Magento to provide the best possible experience for clients. Astound has earned Salesforce B2C Commerce Expert and Retail Industry Specialist status, among other distinctions, reflecting ongoing excellence in the Salesforce ecosystem. To learn more, visit astoundcommerce.com.
Media Contact
Adrienne Scordato, Astound Commerce, 9174025377, alette@atrium-pr.com
SOURCE Astound Commerce
