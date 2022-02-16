The Benefits of JoynD on the Green "Have you JoynD?" Golfing

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Business Listing on JoynD App allows these Golf Courses to connect their customers to a range of information and services.

Everything from booking a T time to announcing special events and tournaments to looking up hours of operation at the pro shop.

If Covid restrictions change up at the course restaurant or a new special is ofters for lesson sign-ups, JoynD App allows the business to push that notice out directly to everyone who Likes them on the app.

With a QR code like the one on the right in every golf cart, players on the course can connect directly to all these features. JoynD App cuts out the algorithms and random public comments and lets the business communicate directly with its customers.

JoynD is completely free for customer use as soon as you download the Joynd App directly from the Apple Store or Google Play Store or head to joyndapp.com.

Businesses can take advantage of a special launch offer and can cancel at any time.

For more information visit the JoynD website at http://www.joyndapp.com

