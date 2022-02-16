SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Caspio Launches Partner Program to Accelerate Pace of Digital Transformation for Businesses Worldwide

Pioneer of No-Code Aims to Free Businesses from the Burden of Code and Is Recruiting Partners to Join Its Mission

Caspio, the leading platform for building enterprise cloud applications without coding, today announced it is recruiting software and business consulting firms, system integrators, and value-added resellers to join its partner program. The new program equips partners to drive innovation and revolutionize digital experiences for businesses worldwide using Caspio's no-code platform.

"No-code is now at the center of the application development universe and will remain so for the foreseeable future," said Frank Zamani, CEO of Caspio. "The number of no-code developers is growing three times faster than the population of traditional developers worldwide. Our partners recognize this reality and are looking to implement a no-code platform as a strategic advantage to expand market share, reduce development costs, and accelerate time to market."

Zamani continued, "Caspio's unrivaled experience as an industry pioneer provides partners with a unique combination of a market-leading no-code platform with an integrated cloud database, standards-based extensibility, and flexible app deployment options on any web property for unlimited users to enjoy. We welcome new partners to discover Caspio and join our mission to eliminate the burden of unnecessary coding in today's digital-first economy."

Caspio enables partners to build and scale without limits:



Unlimited Users: No limits on application users or internal app builders

Deploy Anywhere: Embed applications on any website, CMS or portal

Enterprise-Ready: Leverage global cloud infrastructure running on AWS and Microsoft SQL Server

Industry-Leading Security: Meet strict security, compliance, and regulatory requirements such as HIPAA, FERPA, FIPS 140-2, GDPR, and many others

Standards-Based: Extend apps using HTML, CSS, JavaScript, SQL, and REST API

Robust Integration Options: Customize, expand, and integrate based on customer needs

Application Localization: Adapt apps for any language, region, or country

The newly launched program provides Caspio partners with a comprehensive suite of lucrative benefits and value-added services:



Product training and certification

Free developer accounts

Partner directory

Revenue sharing

Market development funds

To learn more about the Caspio Partner Program, please visit caspio.com/partner-programs/

About Caspio

Caspio was founded on the simple idea of empowering anyone to build custom web applications without writing a single line of code or procuring any IT infrastructure. The Caspio platform provides unlimited app builders, unlimited app users, an integrated cloud database built on Microsoft SQL Server, and seamless app deployment on any web property — all included as standard features in every plan. Caspio powers business applications for 15,000 customers in 150 countries, ranging from global corporations and government agencies to universities, nonproﬁts and small businesses. To learn more about Caspio's leading no-code platform, visit caspio.com.

