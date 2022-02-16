PennSpring Capital Acquires Burch Materials & Supplies

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PennSpring Capital (www.pennspring.com), a people-forward investment firm focused on lower middle market opportunities in South Central Pennsylvania, announced today that it has acquired majority interest in Malvern, PA-based Burch Materials & Supplies, ("BMS", the "Company").
For over 40 years, BMS has been a leading provider of equipment and supplies to the aggregate, mining and material processing industries. Through its growth BMS has evolved from a provider of innovative wear and screen media products to a full-service equipment and service provider, and the developer of premier WearTex equipment and parts. BMS is committed to delivering superior customer service while providing state-of-the-art products and deep technical knowledge.
BMS President & CEO, Charles Burch, commented "We are thrilled to partner with PennSpring for the next chapter of BMS's growth. Their thoughtful approach throughout the process is symbolic of the principled service on which BMS prides itself. BMS's success is a reflection of our focus on building long-term relationships with our customers over the last 40 years. With PennSpring's entrepreneurial expertise and operational know-how, I am confident they are the right steward to build on and enhance the value the tremendous BMS team creates for our clients, employees and stakeholders."
"BMS is a trusted, value-add partner to its 600-plus loyal customers," said PennSpring Managing Partner Lou Castelli. "Decades-long client partnerships and agile responsiveness to market demand for a diversified distributor are testaments to BMS's industry leadership. As the private markets investor of choice for South Central Pennsylvania, we are excited to deepen our commitment with the acquisition of BMS."
Barley Snyder LLP served as legal counsel to BMS. Murphy McCormack Capital Advisors acted as financial advisor to BMS. Cozen O'Connor served as legal counsel to PennSpring.
About PennSpring Capital
PennSpring Capital unlocks liquidity and empowers growth. Based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, PennSpring is a people-forward investment firm focused on lower middle market opportunities, investing in dynamic firms and helping evolve them to institutional scale. PennSpring's Partners are entrepreneurs with firsthand experience in growing and positioning businesses. PennSpring engages at a deep level and applies its experience to elevate its partners' businesses. The firm has made thirteen investments since 2018, including nine majority investments, and has completed five successful exits during that period. Learn more at www.pennspring.com.
SOURCE PennSpring Capital
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.