Green Home Systems Celebrates NEM 3.0 Push-back But Continues to Encourage Californians to Take Action

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Green Home Systems recently contacted over 800 of their solar installers and customers to take action against CPUC's NEM 3.0 proposal, and it paid off.

NEM 3.0 has officially been postponed.

GHS released an article last year urging Californians to sign the petition against NEM 3.0. According to this article, "The NEM 3.0 proposes monthly fees for residential grid access, a reduction of bill credits for Californians who decide to make the switch to solar and removes many of the essential solar incentives that aid in the affordability of a solar panel system. By taking away solar incentives, it will greatly diminish the amount of people who decide that solar is a financially beneficial decision thus decreasing the amount of people who will decide to go solar."

The proposal has been in the works since 2020 and was expected to be concluded late 2021, but it now has been pushed back to later in 2022.

Increased industry resistance and consumer resistance have been noted as some of the key factors that resulted in the delay.

Robbie Hebert, Managing Director at Green Home Systems, states, "We're encouraged to see the NEM 3.0 has been delayed. We worked hard to get the information out to our customers and hundreds of our installers in hopes that they would help take a stand. We also sent out a link to a petition they could sign, and from the looks of it, they did."

The petition GHS sent out from SaveCaliforniaSolar.org states the following:

California is a solar state where power from the sun belongs to everyone. Our commitment to growing local rooftop solar is critical to meeting our ambitious clean energy goals.

Popular policies like net metering helped California reach one million solar rooftops and are growing solar in working and middle-class neighborhoods, which make up nearly half of all new solar installations.

Big utilities are standing in the way of California's progress. The CPUC's recently proposed decision is a giveaway to investor-owned utilities that would boost utility profits at the expense of energy consumers, family-supporting jobs, and California's clean energy future. An annual $684 solar penalty fee for Californians—the highest in the country—combined with an 80% reduction in the credit solar consumers receive is disruptive, absurd, and unfair..

This is an effort by utilities to grab more profits at the expense of the public. The utility profit grab is out of line with California's clean energy vision. It takes us back to a time when solar was only affordable for wealthy households. It would also cost California tens of billions over time and each ratepayer $295 a year..

Californians are counting on you to support rooftop solar and stop the utility power grab. Keep California a solar state by protecting the successful policies that are driving our success."

The petition is still up and running as we have won the battle, but not yet the war. Every signature counts.

Green Home Systems thanks you for your continued support. Save California Solar and help save our planet.

