SWEEPING CORPORATION OF AMERICA ACQUIRES A-1 STRIPING

CLEVELAND, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweeping Corporation of America ("SCA"), the largest power sweeping company in the United States, acquired A-1 Striping, Inc. ("A-1"). Located in Newark, Delaware, A-1 provides sweeping services to commercial customers and property management companies throughout the region. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
The acquisition of A-1 expands SCA's market leading presence in Delaware and marks SCA's second acquisition in 2022, following the company's acquisition of Elite Maintenance.
"A-1 is a natural fit within our current Mid-Atlantic operations and this acquisition allows us to expand our service offerings and capabilities throughout the region," said Christopher Valerian, President & CEO, SCA. "A-1 is known for its stellar customer service, and we intend to build upon this history. I welcome the talented A-1 workforce to SCA and look forward to providing support and infrastructure to their team members."
This marks SCA's 37th acquisition to-date. With these transactions, SCA has grown its team to over 1,800 employees in its over 55 locations.
ABOUT SCA
Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, SCA is the largest power sweeping services company in the United States. SCA self-performs power sweeping for highways, streets, industrial and commercial applications for both private and government entities. For more information on SCA, please visit www.sweepingcorp.com.
ABOUT A-1 STRIPING, INC.
Founded over 20 years ago, A-1 provides sweeping services to commercial customers and property management companies in and around Newark, Delaware. Led by Joe Shortlidge, A-1's mission is to provide customers with thorough and exceptional sweeping services.
CONTACT:
Sweeping Corp of America:
Michael Latanza, Chief Development Officer
mlatanza@sweepingcorp.com
1-888-Sweeping
SOURCE Sweeping Corp of America
