Lowe's Companies, Inc. to Host Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call on February 23rd

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. LOW announced today that it will hold its Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call at 9 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, Feb. 23. A webcast will be available by visiting the Quarterly Earnings section of the Lowe's Investor Relations website, ir.lowes.com. Supplemental materials will be available 15 minutes before the start of the conference call.
What:
Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
When:
9 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, Feb. 23
Where:
Visit the Quarterly Earnings section of the Lowe's Investor Relations website, ir.lowes.com.
How:
Listen live online and view the supplemental materials by following the directions above
A webcast replay of the call can be accessed from noon EST on Feb. 23, 2022 through Feb. 22, 2023 by visiting Events & Presentations on our Investor Relations website and clicking on Q4 2021 Lowe's Companies, Inc. Earnings Conference Call.
Lowe's Companies, Inc.
Lowe's Companies, Inc. LOW is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 20 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2020 sales of nearly $90 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.
LOW-IR
Contacts:
Shareholder / Analyst Inquiries:
Media Inquiries:
Kate Pearlman
Steve Salazar
704-775-3856
704-758-4345
SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.