DeliverHealth and HHAeXchange Select ARPR as their HealthIT PR Agency of Record

ATLANTA, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ARPR, an award-winning tech PR agency at the epicenter of the future of PR, today announced the addition of two healthcare technology clients to its portfolio of global healthcare brands, which spans from patient engagement to cloud-based imaging software. With the addition of DeliverHealth and HHAeXchange, as well as existing client scope expansions, the healthIT practice group has already grown 25% YoY.

Recent client additions to the ARPR healthIT practice group include:



HHAeXchange - Headquartered in New York , HHAeXchange is the leading technology platform for homecare and self-direction program management, developed specifically for Medicaid home and community-based services.

, HHAeXchange is the leading technology platform for homecare and self-direction program management, developed specifically for Medicaid home and community-based services. DeliverHealth - Headquartered in Wisconsin , DeliverHealth simplifies Electronic Health Record, patient engagement and revenue cycle complexities, so providers can spend more time delivering the care patients need and less on documentation and technology.

These healthIT companies chose ARPR for its understanding of the technologies they're built on, industry challenges they're solving, the healthcare providers, clinicians and patients they serve, as well as the agency's Panorama Approach, which seamlessly integrates traditional public relations, social media, content marketing and lead generation to drive measurable results.

To further support the practice's client strategy and rapid growth, ARPR continues to invest in its team. Leading the practice group, Cortney Williams was recently promoted to HealthIT Practice Group Director, where she oversees strategy and team development across the agency's healthcare technology client roster. In addition, Marti Cersovski was hired as Account Director in late 2021, bringing more than two decades of PR and project management experience to the role. Furthermore, Michelle Rand and Taylor Callis were both recently promoted to Account Manager roles, also supporting the healthcare team. Click here to view more open positions at ARPR.

"At ARPR, we strive to go above and beyond what clients expect from a 'normal' agency experience," said Cortney Williams. "The landscape of the healthcare industry has inarguably evolved the last two years and being able to pivot where necessary in order to get our clients the best results possible has been our core priority. The healthcare IT industry is growing, and we're proud to be growing right alongside it."

Since 2012, ARPR has won 10 awards for its work on behalf of its health tech clients. Moreover, the leading tech PR firm has been named a two-time grand prize finalist in Ragan's Health Care Agency of the Year contest. Click here to see how ARPR helped a healthIT company accelerate web traffic and improve domain authority by securing 50 media placements, 60% of which had backlinks - resulting in a 366% increase in web referrals and increased domain authority by seven points in just four months.

About ARPR

ARPR is an award-winning tech PR agency at the epicenter of the future of PR. Headquartered in Atlanta, ARPR helps its clients' reputations thrive and their sales pipelines prosper through highly-integrated marketing strategies that push the limits of what a public relations firm can achieve. Since 2012, ARPR has twice been named Small Agency of the Year, dubbed a Best Place to Work six times, was honored as the 2016 Technology Agency of the Year and the 2018 Agency that Gets Results. For more information on ARPR clients and services, visit http://www.arpr.com and follow @AR_ _PR on Twitter and Instagram.



Media Contact

Taylor Spung, ARPR, 6784676032, taylor@arpr.com

SOURCE ARPR