Defy Trends and Avalanche Partner to Improve Blockchain Sustainability and Accessibility

MIAMI, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Defy Trends announces a strategic partnership with Avalanche, an efficient, low-cost, and sustainable blockchain, combining platforms to bring knowledge, data analytics and comprehensive education to Avalanche users, particularly those in Latin America.

Together, Defy Trends and Avalanche are achieving their common goal to empower newcomers in the space by providing robust on-chain and off-chain analytics and intuitive education from a trusted source to be built on a rapid, economical, and environmentally friendly platform.

Users will have the access and ability to explore projects building on Avalanche in one user experience. Defy Trends and Avalanche are solidifying this partnership with Defy Trends releasing their proprietary token, $DEFY, on Avalanche.

"We are excited to partner with Avalanche, a blockchain that prioritizes global initiatives and sustainability" says Daniela Henao Moreno, COO of Defy Trends. "We are uniting to solve problems that are quickly arising around the world as a consequence of blockchain technology. By partnering our platforms, we are working towards real change through a united effort"

The partnership of Defy Trends and Avalanche sets out to engage local communities in Mexico and Colombia, along with other ecosystems, to support the mission of allowing more and easier access to users. Defy Trends and Avalanche want to make the crypto market a more accessible and economical space for all, while fighting some of the negative effects that have plagued the industry.

Avalanche touts a green platform using proof of stake blockchain, which operates using validators as opposed to miners, diminishing both cost and energy consumption dramatically. Alternatively, Defy Trends provides empowerment and ease of access through their intuitive platform with actionable data insights and forecasts which are supported by comprehensive education and research, enabling newcomers to feel confident in their investments.

About Defy Trends: Defy Trends provides advanced analytics and actionable insights for cryptocurrencies and NFTs. Created by a female-led team of data scientists and global markets experts, Defy Trends brings together crypto, NFT trading and research operations. A comprehensive dashboard provides real-time data analytics to help investors and enterprise institutions act quickly and confidently with analytic tools, research and education. The goal is to empower everyday individual investors as well as institutions ranging from exchanges and marketplaces to research firms. Defy Trends is committed to making crypto accessible to all. Dare to Defy. To learn more, please visit DefyTrends.io

About Avalanche: Avalanche is the fastest smart contracts platform in the blockchain industry, as measured by time-to-finality. Avalanche is blazingly fast, low cost, and eco-friendly. Any smart contract-enabled application can outperform its competition by deploying on Avalanche. Don't believe it? Try an app on Avalanche today. To learn more, please visit avax.network

