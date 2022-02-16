Global Push-to-Talk market to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022-2032, Forecasts Fact.MR

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global push-to-talk (PTT) market is expected to generate a market value of US$ 20.01 Bn in 2022, growing at an 8.2% CAGR from 2022 to 2032, and reach a value of US$ 44 Bn by 2032.

Push-to-talk services are widely used in the government and defense sectors. Demand from these two industries is expected to grow at an exponential rate, resulting in revenue growth for push-to-talk service providers.

Government and private R&D investments have helped fuel market demand for PTT services. Manufacturers' PTT innovations and progress with AI in android mobiles and tablets will help expand the market across end-user applications. Several studies have been conducted with the goal of improving critical communications across a wide range of market industries.

Recently, research organizations have refocused their efforts on the future of critical communications using new technologies such as 4G and 5G. Researchers investigated the significance of privacy and security levels associated with push-to-talk devices for various businesses around the world.

Report Attributes Details Base Year Value (2021A) US$ 19.75 Bn Estimated Year Value (2022E) US$ 20.01 Bn Projected Year Value (2032F) US$ 44 Bn Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) CAGR 8.2%

Key Takeaways

Demand for LMR push-to-talk services to flourish impressively, at a 9% value CAGR from 2022 to 2032

The push-to-talk market is dominated by public safety and security, which use the technology to improve public safety communications and coordination, during times of emergency, with a market share of more than 50%.

The construction industry is expected to emerge as an important beneficiary of push-to-talk services, expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 40 Bn by the end of 2032

by the end of 2032 Given the immense growth scope of the automotive industry, demand for PTT services in Germany will likely accumulate 25% of global revenue

will likely accumulate 25% of global revenue Demand in China is being driven by increased need from the commercial and government sectors. The Chinese market is expected to have a market share of 33%.

is being driven by increased need from the commercial and government sectors. The Chinese market is expected to have a market share of 33%. Extensive development of the government, defense and construction sectors to widen PTT service deployment across India , forecast to accumulate nearly 2/5th revenue

Growth Drivers

Increasing commercial demand from retail, transportation and other industries has boosted industry growth over the last five years, from 2017 to 2021.

The rapid growth in urban management and monitoring enabled by IoT is expected to drive the future adoption of Push-to-Talk products, services, and solutions.

Key Restraints

Increasing costs of establishing network connectivity infrastructure to hamper PTT services deployment

Possibilities of latency and communication gaps with respect to 2-way communication may discourage adoption

Competitive Landscape

The global push-to-talk market is characterized by fierce competition among key players. Key industry players are launching a broader range of products in order to capitalize on new opportunities.

IDIS, a video security company, and KT Powertel, a radio equipment provider, completed a reverse merger in February 2021 . KT Powertel specializes in the marketing of radio equipment and push-to-talk over cellular technologies, which are complementary to IDIS' video surveillance business.

. KT Powertel specializes in the marketing of radio equipment and push-to-talk over cellular technologies, which are complementary to IDIS' video surveillance business. Motorola Solutions launched WAVE PTX in Singapore and Malaysia in April 2021 , a nationwide instant messaging service that will help businesses and governments improve safety and efficiency. Companies can use WAVE PTX to connect their various work teams instantly and reliably, allowing operations to run smoothly regardless of network technology.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Azetti Networks

GroupTalk

Zello

Iridium

AT&T

Simoco Wireless Solutions

Motorola Solutions

AINA Wireless

More valuable Insights on Push-to-Talk Market

Fact.MR's report provides a market analysis of the global Push-to-Talk market, with forecasts through 2022 and beyond. This survey reveals the advancement of technology in the Push-to-Talk Market, with the following detailed segmentation: -

By Network

LMR Push-to-Talk Services

Cellular Push-to-Talk Services

By End Use Industry

Push-to-Talk Services for Public Safety

Push-to-Talk Services for Commercial Use

Transportation & Logistics



Construction



Retail



Travel & Hospitality



Health



Government & Defense



Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

& Oceania Middle East & Africa

Key Questions covered in the Push-to-Talk Market Report

What is the global Push-to-Talk Market scenario?

How far is the global demand expected to reach over the forecasted period?

What was the last 5-year CAGR for the demand in the demand in the Push-to-Talk Market?

Who are the prominent players in the global Push-to-Talk Market?

Which is the leading region in the Push-to-Talk Market?

