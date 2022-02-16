Atlanta Raising Awareness for Nation's No. 1 Cause of Disability - Arthritis

ATLANTA, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 500 people in Atlanta are supporting the Arthritis Foundation's mission to cure arthritis and help people with arthritis live a full life by participating in the Atlanta Walk to Cure Arthritis on Saturday, May 7th at Brook Run Park.
Walk to Cure Arthritis, the Arthritis Foundation's annual, flagship fundraising event, is the largest arthritis gathering in the world. It is where communities join together nationwide to see the power of LIVING YES, celebrate Arthritis Warriors and connect with others in the community – while raising funds for research, resources and a cure. The Arthritis Foundation is dedicated to helping people with arthritis be a Champion of Yes by giving them the tools and resources they need to live a full life. This year, the community will come together to help support the 1 in 4 Americans living with arthritis – including 1.8 million Georgians.
"We can all make a difference in the lives of people with arthritis – the No. 1 cause of disability," said Stuart Winborne, Georgia Executive Director. "For 70 years, the Arthritis Foundation has committed to conquering this disease through life-changing educational programs and events like the walk."
Get more information and learn more about registering for the Atlanta Walk by visiting www.walktocurearthritis.org/atlanta or contacting Stuart at swinborne@arthritis.org.
About the Arthritis Foundation
The Arthritis Foundation is the Champion of Yes. Leading the fight for the arthritis community, the Foundation helps conquer everyday battles through life-changing information and resources, access to optimal care, advancements in science and community connections. The Arthritis Foundation's goal is to chart a winning course, guiding families in developing personalized plans for living a full life – and making each day another stride towards a cure. Visit their website at www.arthritis.org.
SOURCE The Arthritis Foundation - Georgia
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.