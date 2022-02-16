InteractiveTel Realigns Leadership Team to Prepare for Growth

HOUSTON, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InteractiveTel, a leading provider of AI-driven telecommunications services and customer interaction analytics, has announced several leadership team changes, including a new member of leadership, Erick Perez, who has been named Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Additionally, InteractiveTel Co-founders Gary Graves and Jack Behar have been named CEO and President, respectively. The management team is rounded out by Jose Rodriguez, formerly Director of Signal Interception, being named Vice President of Research & Development; and David Malone, formerly Vice President of Sales, being named Interim Senior Vice President of Sales and COO.

"This reorganization more accurately reflects the dynamics in our business and is necessary as we transition into the next phase of our growth," said Graves. "More and more customers are recognizing the value our hosted PBX and AI-driven analytics provide, and we want to be set up to deliver the best customer experience possible while continuing to grow the functionality of our product and service offering."

Perez, an immigrant from Cuba, found his first job in the United States in 2015 at InteractiveTel and quickly became an integral part of what was then a fledgling company. Through the years, Perez has gained a unique perspective of the product development process, having served almost every function on the team. Perez will now lead the company's technological development and advancement, along with streamlining and strengthening the processes the company utilizes to serve its customers.

"Erick demonstrated an exceptionally rare technical ability and work ethic that infused InteractiveTel with a technological push," said Graves. "Demonstrating the ability to translate business requirements into products and services, Erick has leadership qualities that will enhance our ability to achieve our goals and uphold our vision."

"We fully expect to see InteractiveTel grow exponentially in the next few years as we continue to go to market with new features and also as we expand into new verticals," said Behar. "We innovate, which causes our competitors to respond in kind, changing the landscape as a whole. And our continued emphasis on the importance of technological innovation is reflected in these leadership additions and changes."

Founded in 2008, InteractiveTel is an innovator and leader in cloud-based customer interaction analytics, call tracking and communications solutions. InteractiveTel's proprietary platform delivers actionable data to increase sales, service and profitability for organizations of all sizes—from small and medium business to large enterprises – in industries ranging from automotive and marine to real estate, sports and advertising agencies. InteractiveTel's exclusive technology captures and analyzes voice and text communications in near-real time, automatically alerting stakeholders to accelerate decision-making that improves customer experience and business results. InteractiveTel's patented AI-driven call tracking and conversation analytics solution works with any phone system, including the company's award-winning hosted PBX, which enables organizations to scale more easily and collaborate more effectively. InteractiveTel's cloud communications applications are used by more than 4,000 businesses – from startups to Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit https://interactivetel.com/.

