Siltstone Capital Raises New Litigation Finance Fund To Invest In Patent, Energy & Commercial Opportunities.

HOUSTON, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Siltstone Capital, LLC ("Siltstone"), a Houston, Texas based investment and advisory firm, announced the successful closing of SC Litigation SPV, LP (the "Fund"). Siltstone, through its subsidiary Litigo Financial, LLC ("Litigo"), will invest in commercial, patent, technology, and other business litigation finance opportunities that the firm sees on an increasing basis.
Mani Walia, Managing Director and General Counsel, leads the Fund's efforts and noted, "While we are a newer player in the industry, we have reviewed hundreds of investment opportunities through a rigorous diligence process that reflects the technological, investment, and legal expertise of the team. We are humbled to partner with deserving plaintiffs and trial lawyers from the country's top law firms."
Founded in 2013, Siltstone invests in organically sourced niche opportunities that provide downside protection along with significant upside potential. Robert Le, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, commented, "We are grateful for the continued support from our limited partners, as we believe litigation finance is an emerging institutional asset class. To prepare for that growth, we have built a best-in-class team with a rare combination of investment acumen and legal expertise, which positions us to offer compelling returns to leading institutional investors that seek uncorrelated exposure in a volatile market."
Siltstone is excited to host LITFINCON, an inaugural litigation finance and legal private credit conference to be held in Houston Texas on March 2-3, 2022. LITFINCON will showcase a diverse mix of speakers, panel discussions, and case studies designed to provide current data on deals, regulatory changes, and investment trends in litigation finance. To attend, please visit http://www.litfincon.com for registration details.
To learn more information about Siltstone Capital and Litigo Financial, please visit http://www.siltstonecapital.com and http://www.litigofinancial.com, respectively. You can also follow LITFINCON and Litigo Financial on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Media Contact
Cecile Cao, Siltstone Capital, LLC, 1 713-375-9219, cecile.cao@siltstone.com
SOURCE Siltstone Capital, LLC
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.