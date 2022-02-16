Auctane Appoints Chris Nester as Chief Financial Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Auctane, the industry-leading global SaaS e-commerce logistics company, today announced the appointment of Chris Nester as Chief Financial Officer. This recent expansion of the executive team is part of Auctane's long-term plans to deliver on its promise to provide trusted e-commerce solutions for its current and future customers. In this role, Nester will oversee all financial aspects of the company and work closely with the CEO, Nathan Jones, and the wider leadership team.
"I am beyond excited to join the Auctane family and to help support this company through its next phase of growth," said Chris Nester, CFO at Auctane. "Leveraging the full suite of Auctane's software, tools and partnerships, I look forward to working with Nathan and the team to drive Auctane forward on its financial, operational, and logistical transformation."
Nester previously worked as CFO at Transplace, a leading provider of advanced logistics technology and solutions. During his time as CFO from 2018 to 2021, Nester managed all the financial aspects of the company, which experienced significant growth leading to its private equity sale to Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER in late 2021.
"Auctane's stake in global SaaS e-commerce has grown significantly over the last few years, and we're incredibly excited to add Chris to our management team as the Chief Financial Officer," said Nathan Jones, CEO of Auctane. "Chris brings the career background and experience necessary to help us support this growth as we enter new markets, release new products and solutions, and continue our global expansion."
To learn more about Auctane's new CFO hire, please visit auctane.com.
About Auctane
Navigating the complex landscape of global shipping and logistics presents new challenges for fast-growing brands every day. At Auctane, we serve and champion these businesses in everything we do. We are a team of shipping and software experts with a passion for helping businesses move their ideas, dreams, and innovations around the globe. Our software solutions power billions of shipments every year and enable businesses to manage complex logistic channels with ease, optimizing their time, energy, and resources. Auctane brands include ShipStation, Stamps.com, Packlink, ShippingEasy, ShipWorks, ShipEngine, Endicia, Shipsi, GlobalPost, and Metapack, with offices in El Segundo, Austin, London, Madrid, Sunnyvale, Zielona Gora, Atlanta, and St. Louis.
Media Contact
Emilie Bingham, Auctane, (830) 385-3709, media@auctane.com
SOURCE Auctane
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.