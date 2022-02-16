Auctane Appoints Chris Nester as Chief Financial Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Auctane, the industry-leading global SaaS e-commerce logistics company, today announced the appointment of Chris Nester as Chief Financial Officer. This recent expansion of the executive team is part of Auctane's long-term plans to deliver on its promise to provide trusted e-commerce solutions for its current and future customers. In this role, Nester will oversee all financial aspects of the company and work closely with the CEO, Nathan Jones, and the wider leadership team.

"I am beyond excited to join the Auctane family and to help support this company through its next phase of growth," said Chris Nester, CFO at Auctane. "Leveraging the full suite of Auctane's software, tools and partnerships, I look forward to working with Nathan and the team to drive Auctane forward on its financial, operational, and logistical transformation."

Nester previously worked as CFO at Transplace, a leading provider of advanced logistics technology and solutions. During his time as CFO from 2018 to 2021, Nester managed all the financial aspects of the company, which experienced significant growth leading to its private equity sale to Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER in late 2021.

"Auctane's stake in global SaaS e-commerce has grown significantly over the last few years, and we're incredibly excited to add Chris to our management team as the Chief Financial Officer," said Nathan Jones, CEO of Auctane. "Chris brings the career background and experience necessary to help us support this growth as we enter new markets, release new products and solutions, and continue our global expansion."

To learn more about Auctane's new CFO hire, please visit auctane.com.

About Auctane

Navigating the complex landscape of global shipping and logistics presents new challenges for fast-growing brands every day. At Auctane, we serve and champion these businesses in everything we do. We are a team of shipping and software experts with a passion for helping businesses move their ideas, dreams, and innovations around the globe. Our software solutions power billions of shipments every year and enable businesses to manage complex logistic channels with ease, optimizing their time, energy, and resources. Auctane brands include ShipStation, Stamps.com, Packlink, ShippingEasy, ShipWorks, ShipEngine, Endicia, Shipsi, GlobalPost, and Metapack, with offices in El Segundo, Austin, London, Madrid, Sunnyvale, Zielona Gora, Atlanta, and St. Louis.

Media Contact

Emilie Bingham, Auctane, (830) 385-3709, media@auctane.com

SOURCE Auctane