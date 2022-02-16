Couchbase Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Couchbase, Inc. BASE, provider of a leading modern database for enterprise applications, today announced that it will report financial results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended January 31, 2022 on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 after market close.
Couchbase will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (or 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day to discuss its financial results. To access this conference call, dial (888) 660-1027 from the United States or (409) 231-2719 internationally with conference ID: 8395512. The live webcast and a webcast replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of Couchbase's website at investors.couchbase.com.
About Couchbase
At Couchbase, we believe data is at the heart of the enterprise. We empower developers and architects to build, deploy and run their most mission-critical applications. Couchbase delivers a high-performance, flexible and scalable modern database that runs across the data center and any cloud. Many of the world's largest enterprises rely on Couchbase to power the core applications their businesses depend on. For more information, visit www.couchbase.com.
SOURCE Couchbase, Inc.
