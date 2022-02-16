Ethnic E-Grocer Weee! Appoints Three Executives To Leadership Team and Board of Directors

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weee! (www.sayweee.com), the largest and fastest-growing ethnic e-grocer in North America, today announced three key executive appointments as the company expands to meet the growing demands of its customers nationwide. The announcement comes on the heels of the recent appointment of acclaimed filmmaker, Jon M. Chu, as Chief Creative Officer. New appointments to the leadership team include: Board Members James McCann and Vivek Subramanian, and Senior Vice President of Engineering Rudy Darmawan.
"Weee!'s recent appointments bring a depth of experience in grocery, retail, and e-commerce to our leadership bench and our Board of Directors," said Larry Liu, Chief Executive Officer and founder of Weee! "We are at a pivotal moment in the transformation of how ethnic consumers purchase food, celebrate traditions, and experience culture. Weee! is leading that transformation and I'm thrilled to see what these leaders will bring as we continue to innovate, grow, and scale."
Rudy Darmawan, Senior Vice President of Engineering
Rudy Darmawan brings over 20 years of experience in computer networking, supply chain, and e-commerce fulfillment to Weee! as its new Senior Vice President of Engineering. Before joining the company, Darmawan held senior roles at e-commerce brands such as Coupang, Amazon, and Anko Retail Incorporated.
James McCann, Board Member
James McCann is an industry veteran and current CEO and founder of Food Retail Ventures, which invests in early stage food and retail technology companies. Prior to founding Food Retail Ventures, McCann served in C-level positions for more than 15 years at well-known grocery brands including Ahold Delhaize, Carrefour, and Tesco.
Vivek Subramanian, Board Member
Vivek Subramanian is Partner and Chief Product Officer at Goodwater Capital, which seeks to empower exceptional entrepreneurs who are changing the world. Subramanian also held senior leadership roles at Coupang, as well as at Sonder Inc., and CalmSea Inc (later acquired by Coupang).
About Weee! Inc.
Weee! is the leading Asian and Hispanic e-grocer in the U.S., delivering more than 10,000 locally sourced and hard-to-find goods from around the globe directly to customers. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Fremont, California, Weee! is on a mission to enable affordable access to groceries for every home in North America while setting a new standard for freshness and value. By leveraging social e-commerce and proprietary forecasting technology, the company continues to redefine online grocery shopping. Since its inception, Weee! has received $400M+ in funding from Arena Holdings, Blackstone, DST Global, Goodwater Capital, iFly.vc, Lightspeed Ventures, Tiger Global, VMG, and XVC.
For more information, please visit www.sayweee.com/en or follow us on Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter.
Forward-Looking Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide our current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements include statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts. Words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "strive," "will" or similar words or phrases, or the negatives of those words or phrases, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Examples of forward-looking statements in this announcement include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our disclosure concerning the Company's operations, cash flows, financial position and dividend policy.
Press Contact
pr@sayweee.com
SOURCE Weee
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.