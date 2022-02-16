Climate Tech Launches New Amazon NFTs After Selling First Batch In Less Than An Hour

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Less than an hour. That was the time it took for Moss, a Brazilian climate tech pioneer and global leader in blockchain environmental solutions, to sell 50 NFTs from Amazon Rainforest. This climate tech unprecedented innovation allowed buyers of non-fungible tokens to become owners of one hectare (equivalent to a football field) of land in the Amazon region, with the right to an encrypted digital certificate of ownership - that attests to the authenticity and governance over forest areas, transforming the area and its particularities into a "collectable" item. The first Moss Amazon NFTs were offered for sale on the OpenSea platform for a presale round and were sold out in less than 1 hour.
But that was just the start. The startup, which was already negotiating more areas with landowners in the region, obtained ownership of two more, totaling a preservation perimeter of 150 hectares. The next NFT's are from the same preservation area called Blue River Project and will be available February 16, 2PM EST. "This is an important step in our project to keep the most important forest in the world standing. It is the next big thing to fight climate change. Each token buyer now owns a small area of the Amazon region, making a difference in protecting the largest biome on the planet. And we will not stop until we build a Green Wall of preservation to save the forest," highlights Luis Adaime, CEO and founder of Moss.
Moss will act as guardian and responsible for the conservation of each area. The company, which created a 30-year hedge fund, will use 20% of all revenue from the sale of NFTs to cover any demand necessary to secure the lots. Ownership of each NFT will be passed on to its buyers via smart contracts based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain, with information and data about the title to the property, also available on the Moss website and medium platforms.
Since its founding in 2020, Moss and its clients have transacted, through the MCO2 Token, more than US$30 million for REDD and REDD+ conservation projects in the region (Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation added to the conservation of the territory).
About Moss
Moss is a climatech company offering environmental services through blockchain knowledge. In 2020, it created MCO2, the first carbon credit-backed token used to offset greenhouse gases. Since March 2020, Moss has transacted over US$ 30 million that have helped to conserve approximately 735 million trees in the Amazon through internationally certified and audited projects. The MCO2 token is listed globally on Coinbase, Gemini, Gate.io and Probit.
PR CONTACTS
Nova PR - moss@novapr.com.br
Bruno Galo - bruno.galo@novapr.com.br
Renan Rizzardo - renanrizzardo@moss.earth
SOURCE Moss
