TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team and Ansys Power Up 99X Electric Race Car to Capture Historic Formula E Race Win

Porsche Motorsport relied on Ansys to substantially improve energy management, leading to victory at the Mexico City E-Prix

The partnership empowered race team engineers to rapidly design a customized, highly efficient powertrain that helped prevent energy losses

Porsche Motorsport's 99X Electric Formula E race car, powered by Ansys' ANSS industry-leading simulation solutions, cemented its status in car racing history by capturing first and second place on the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez circuit at the Mexico City E-Prix, the third round of the 2022 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. Finishing in 47:20.404 minutes, the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team driver Pascal Wehrlein (#94) outpaced the competition with help from the 99X Electric's Gen2 powertrain, which was optimized for electrical efficiency using Ansys solutions. His teammate André Lotterer (#36) finished in second place to complete a historic one-two win for the team.

The TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team faced significant engineering challenges for competing at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City. The venue is the only permanent facility in the Season 8 Formula E calendar. The circuit requires teams to manage incredible speeds around winding turns and race across long full-throttle straights, requiring sudden shifts in acceleration and deceleration. The perfect race strategy and optimal energy management are keys to success. Porsche Motorsport worked with Ansys to design a highly-efficient customized powertrain that greatly minimized energy losses — giving the 99X Electric a key competitive edge. Together with Ansys, Porsche Motorsport engineers accelerated the virtual testing of design concepts to swiftly provide the best design solution, without physical prototypes.

Expanding from racetracks to roads, Porsche Motorsport's engineering team uses the 99X Electric's Gen2 powertrain to spur the development of energy efficient, affordable and sustainable commercial e-mobility models.

"The 99X Electric demonstrated the tremendous power of e-mobility in this race, providing an impressive reference of the massive potential that electric vehicles have," said Florian Modlinger, Director Factory Motorsport Formula E at Porsche Motorsport. "Ansys solutions play an essential role in squeezing maximum performance and efficiency out of the Gen2 powertrain, enabling the 99X Electric to sustain extreme speeds for extended periods of time, substantially lessening energy losses and slashing seconds off lap times."

"Porsche Motorsport is an industry leader in electric vehicle design and the Porsche 99X Electric has ushered in a new era of e-mobility with its latest triumph on one of the world's most demanding tracks. We congratulate the team on their outstanding achievement," said Rick Mahoney, senior vice president of worldwide sales, marketing and customer excellence at Ansys. "Using Ansys, the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team demonstrated how they could improve the integration of highly complex electrical systems to maximize energy efficiency and outrace the competition."

/ About Porsche in Formula E

With the Porsche 99X Electric, Porsche returned to open-wheel single-seater racing in 2019 after more than 30 years and celebrated a successful debut scoring second place at the season-opener in Saudi Arabia's Diriyah. The fully-electric racing car sporting the Weissach-developed Porsche E Performance Powertrain also serves as a development platform for the sports car manufacturer's fully-electric production models. Energy management and efficiency are important factors of success in Formula E and in the development of production cars. For the 2021/2022 season, the 99X Electric has a maximum output of 250 kW in qualification mode and 220 kW (last season 200 kW) in normal race mode. Attack Mode boosts the output to 250 kW (last season 235 kW). Maximum recuperation is 250 kW; the usable battery capacity is 52 Kilowatt-hours. The TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team tackles its third season running the Porsche 99X Electric.

/ About Ansys

If you've ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge or put on wearable technology, chances are you've used a product where Ansys software played a critical role in its creation. Ansys is the global leader in engineering simulation. Through our strategy of Pervasive Engineering Simulation, we help the world's most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, Ansys is headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A. Visit www.ansys.com for more information.

