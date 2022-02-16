UserWay Appoints Adam Ikar as Chief Strategy Officer

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UserWay UWAY, the leading web accessibility company, today announced the appointment of Adam Ikar as Chief Strategy Officer. This role will provide strategic leadership across the organization to help UserWay realize its mission of making the internet accessible for everyone.
Ikar previously served as CEO of Equalweb, a startup company focused on accessibility solutions, and directed its sales growth to more than $3 million in 2 years. He also led its international business development initiatives, securing enterprise clients across Europe, the USA, and Brazil.
Ikar brings more than a decade of marketing and sales experience to UserWay, including successful business deals with global brands like Coca-Cola, Subaru, Ness, Jaguar, Pizza Hut, Manpower, Fiverr, Estee Lauder, Groupon and Kimberly Clark.
"UserWay began as a free web accessibility plugin," said Allon Mason, founder and UserWay CEO. "Fast-forward to today, and UserWay offers a full suite of solutions that ensures accessibility and compliance for SMBs and Fortune 500 companies alike, providing a barrier-free experience for people with disabilities. This is the perfect time for Adam to bring his wealth of experience in building enterprise relationships to UserWay."
This appointment comes during a period of explosive growth at UserWay. Its accessibility widget has been installed on more than 1 million websites around the world, and revenue has increased by 400% annually over the past 12 months, with a 3x growth in staff in just the last twelve months.
"I wanted to join UserWay as soon as I learned that over 50 percent of its employees are engineers," Ikar said. "It's truly a tech company and I don't believe anyone is better-positioned to take advantage of the opportunities in this space. My priority is to ensure UserWay continues its unparalleled growth without sacrificing its personal approach to client relationships."
About UserWay
UserWay is the #1 global digital accessibility solution leader, committed to enabling the fundamental human right of digital accessibility for everyone. UserWay radically simplifies a website's ability to become fully accessible and ADA compliant by embedding a single line of code. The UserWay widget has been installed on more than 1 million websites and is relied on by more than 60 million users with disabilities. With UserWay's CaaS (Compliance as a Service) technology, website owners can effortlessly reach compliance with WCAG 2.1, ADA, ATAG 2.0, EN 301-549 and Section 508 regulations, as required by US and international governmental and regulatory bodies.
SOURCE UserWay
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.