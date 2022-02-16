AuPairCare Wins Global Youth Travel Award from WYSE Travel Confederation

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AuPairCare, the premier au pair agency for live-in childcare services through a cultural exchange program, is proud to announce winning the WYSE Travel Confederation's Global Youth Travel Award in the Effective Use of Marketing category for its 2021 Summer Adventures Video Contest.
"AuPairCare is honored to win the Global Youth Travel award for our innovative social media campaign," said Sarah McNamara, Senior Vice President of AuPairCare. "Our program provides life-changing cultural exchange opportunities to young adults from around the world, from meeting new and diverse people, learning about American culture with an American host family, to fostering personal growth and development. We could not be more pleased to showcase the impactful experiences of travel and cultural connections though this contest."
AuPairCare launched their first Summer Adventures Video Contest in August 2021 with the goal of showcasing au pairs' inspirational summertime travel and cultural exchange experiences. Through the campaign, current and future participants were able to witness that traveling across the U.S. is not only fun but possible during challenging, pandemic times. The marketing campaign resulted in significant digital engagement, and representative user-generated videos from au pairs.
"We are thrilled to win this honor from the WYSE Travel Confederation," said Marcie Schneider, President of Intrax, AuPairCare's parent organization. "The Global Youth Travel Awards exemplify AuPairCare and Intrax's mission of bringing people together through cultural exchange, and we could not be happier to be awarded this distinction and be in the company of the other finalists."
The Global Youth Travel Awards are hosted annually by the WYSE Travel Confederation, a global non-profit membership organization representing the international youth travel industry. Since its inception in 2011, the Global Youth Travel Awards recognize outstanding performers across several fields and present this annual award to members that make a noteworthy contribution to the international exchange and travel and industry.
About AuPairCare
Since 1989, AuPairCare has supported young people who wish to expand their opportunities, improve their language skills, and step out of their comfort zones by living with an American host family. As a premier au pair agency, AuPairCare combines quality childcare and cultural exchange, bringing the world into American homes. AuPairCare has matched more than 85,000 au pairs with American families across the U.S. AuPairCare is a division of Intrax, a family of cultural exchange programs providing high quality educational, work, and volunteer programs that connect people and cultures. For more information about AuPairCare, call 800.428.7247 or visit http://www.aupaircare.com.
