Cowbell Cyber Completes SOC 2 Type 1 Compliance Certification

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cowbell Cyber , the industry's first AI-powered cyber insurance provider for small to medium enterprises (SMEs), today announced the successful completion of its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 certification. The SOC 2 is an auditing standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accounts (AICPA). Achieving SOC 2 compliance indicates that Cowbell's controls and processes meet AICPA's Trust Service Criteria.

The in-depth, independent audit was conducted by Vanta, verifying the security, availability and confidentiality of Cowbell's cyber insurance platform.

"Achieving SOC 2 Type 1 certification allows us to provide an additional layer of reassurance for our customers that their data is secure and protected with Cowbell," said Rajeev Gupta, co-founder and CPO at Cowbell Cyber. "Protecting our customers' data is one of our highest priorities, and by completing this audit and certification process, we are doubling down on our efforts even further."

The certification was processed by Vanta through the Vanta platform, which enables automated security compliance monitoring.

Cowbell provides cyber insurance for SMEs using a unique, AI-based approach to risk selection and pricing. The company chose to pursue the SOC 2 Type 1 certification due to its critical need for preserving a secure data environment, and to assure policyholders that it takes the protection of their data seriously.

Cowbell Cyber offers standalone, individualized, and easy-to-understand cyber insurance for small and mid-size enterprises. In its unique AI-based approach to risk selection and pricing, Cowbell's continuous underwriting platform, powered by Cowbell Factors, compresses the insurance process from submission to issue to less than 5 minutes. Cowbell Insurance Agency is currently licensed in 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Cowbell Reinsurance Company is a licensed insurance captive in the State of Vermont. For more information, please visit www.cowbell.insure .

