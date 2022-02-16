Cowbell Cyber Completes SOC 2 Type 1 Compliance Certification

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cowbell Cyber, the industry's first AI-powered cyber insurance provider for small to medium enterprises (SMEs), today announced the successful completion of its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 certification. The SOC 2 is an auditing standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accounts (AICPA). Achieving SOC 2 compliance indicates that Cowbell's controls and processes meet AICPA's Trust Service Criteria.
The in-depth, independent audit was conducted by Vanta, verifying the security, availability and confidentiality of Cowbell's cyber insurance platform.
"Achieving SOC 2 Type 1 certification allows us to provide an additional layer of reassurance for our customers that their data is secure and protected with Cowbell," said Rajeev Gupta, co-founder and CPO at Cowbell Cyber. "Protecting our customers' data is one of our highest priorities, and by completing this audit and certification process, we are doubling down on our efforts even further."
The certification was processed by Vanta through the Vanta platform, which enables automated security compliance monitoring.
Cowbell provides cyber insurance for SMEs using a unique, AI-based approach to risk selection and pricing. The company chose to pursue the SOC 2 Type 1 certification due to its critical need for preserving a secure data environment, and to assure policyholders that it takes the protection of their data seriously.
About Cowbell Cyber
Cowbell Cyber offers standalone, individualized, and easy-to-understand cyber insurance for small and mid-size enterprises. In its unique AI-based approach to risk selection and pricing, Cowbell's continuous underwriting platform, powered by Cowbell Factors, compresses the insurance process from submission to issue to less than 5 minutes. Cowbell Insurance Agency is currently licensed in 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Cowbell Reinsurance Company is a licensed insurance captive in the State of Vermont. For more information, please visit www.cowbell.insure.
Media Contact
John Kreuzer
Lumina Communications for Cowbell Cyber
Cowbell@LuminaPR.com
408-963-6418
SOURCE Cowbell Cyber
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.