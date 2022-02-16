Cloudify Launches Free Terraform UI Experience for DevOps Engineers, Enabling Seamless, Automated Import and Management of Unlimited Terraform Modules

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb.16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Cloudify, innovator in cloud infrastructure automation, today announced the release of a free Terraform UI experience that enables DevOps professionals to seamlessly import unlimited Terraform modules to Cloudify without writing blueprints or glue code. This advancement enables DevOps teams to turn their Terraform modules into self-service environments and scale up their services to the organization through Cloudify's Environment as a Service approach.

Within Cloudify, Terraform becomes a more powerful tool:



Terraform work is streamlined for maximum productivity: Users can manage multiple concurrent Terraform versions and deploy multiple development, testing or production environments with different secrets and capabilities.

Everything is on one platform: Users can control all Terraform models and versions with a central management console. Centralize remote execution and processes, connect teams, bridge silos, avoid drift, and maintain one source of truth across your organization. Use Cloudify automation to empower rapid prototyping and code testing.

Expand automation beyond Terraform to other DevOps tools: Users can integrate Terraform and interoperate with all environments and infrastructure orchestration tools, such as Ansible, Kubernetes and more.

Continuous updating (Day 2): Users can apply patches, change topologies, add security features, make configuration changes or add resources to any environment.

***Learn more about Cloudify and Terraform integration***

"The new Terraform UI experience is a huge step forward on Cloudify's path to become the 'uber orchestrator' every Terraform enterprise can rely on," said Nati Shalom, CTO and founder of Cloudify. "Terraform is one of the most valuable tools used by developers today to provision infrastructure—it's downloaded tens of millions of times each year—and now Cloudify has made Terraform easier to use, easier to manage across deployments and platforms, and easier to integrate with other CI/CD and ITSM tools and processes. With Cloudify, DevOps teams can use Terraform to its full potential to achieve greater velocity, fewer errors, and radically reduced deployment time."

***See Cloudify's New Terraform UI Experience in Action at DevOps Live***

Visit Cloudify at Booth C338 at DevOps Live / CloudExpo Europe, March 2-3, 2022, at ExCeL London.

Cloudify helps DevOps teams seamlessly integrate their most valuable infrastructure tools and platforms; build environments across multiple cloud platforms, at scale, for all the teams in their organization; and execute Day 2 operations with continuous updating and monitoring—all using a single platform. Cloudify simplifies and optimizes the management of major cloud and DevOps automation frameworks, including Terraform, Jenkins, Kubernetes, Cloud Formation and Azure ARM.

With the launch of the Terraform UI experience, Cloudify now automatically generates the wrapper required for each Terraform template—no blueprints or glue code required—thereby providing users with seamless orchestration and consistent management of multiple Terraform modules on the Cloudify infrastructure automation platform. Cloudify users can import existing automation modules and scripts into Cloudify and automatically convert them into environments, which can then be managed using the Cloudify console or by exporting them to ServiceNow.

Cloudify with Terraform UI Experience Available At No Cost

Cloudify and its Terraform UI experience are available for download at no cost and with no expiration date. With this free-forever offering, which is unique in the marketplace today, a Terraform team can build unlimited Terraform environments together, manage secrets, execute concurrent deployments, store states remotely, and monitor deployments, users and versions. Thus, teams have at their disposal a no-cost way to transform Terraform modules into an environment-as-a-service ecosystem, complete with a customized service catalog and ready for integration with existing APIs, CI/CD pipelines, and ITSM processes.

"By our rough estimates, there are more than 400,000 Terraform teams worldwide who are searching for ways to not only collaborate better within their team but also provide better internal service to their 'customers' within the organization," said Ishay Yaari, chief revenue officer at Cloudify. "By offering these teams a free-forever, self-hosted version of Cloudify with the Terraform UI experience, we're offering the global DevOps community something no one else is offering for free, and we hope to thereby raise awareness of Cloudify's unique and game-changing approach."

Cloudify also offers a free-for-30-days hosted solution for DevOps teams that want to explore Cloudify's full-featured environment-as-a-service offering and the new Terraform UI experience. With this offer, teams can integrate Terraform with all technologies (including Kubernetes and VMs) and all tools (including Ansible, Kubernetes, ServiceNow and more).

In addition, longer-term, enterprise-grade packages of Cloudify featuring the new Terraform UI experience are also available. These options include integration with all tools and technologies, high availability, and professional support for up to 150 environments.

About Cloudify

Founded in 2016, Cloudify is an open-source DevOps automation platform delivering an 'Environment as a Service' technology that packages infrastructure, technologies and existing automation tools into certified blueprints. Cloudify is designed to manage heterogeneous cloud environments at scale and to bridge the gap between DevOps and IT Service Management processes. Visit cloudify.co to learn more.



Media Contact

Robert Cathey, Cathey Communications, 8653866118, robert@cathey.co

SOURCE Cloudify