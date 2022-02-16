ADVALight Brings The Gold Standard Laser Technology To St. Louis

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ADVALight, the globally renowned company behind one of the most sophisticated dermatology lasers in the world, the ADVATx, is proud to announce their partnership with Synergi Medspa to introduce the gold standard of simple to use, no downtime, non-ablative laser treatments to St. Louis, MO.

Travis Mahan, President of ADVALight shared, "We are thrilled to bring the ADVATx to St. Louis. Synergi Medspa will be the first in the area to offer ADVATx creating a space for their patients to address their skin concerns from acne and scarring to wrinkles, melasma and sun damage with one of the most sophisticated lasers in the market. We believe this partnership will allow Synergi Medspa to further enhance its reputation as one of St. Louis' go-tos for laser therapy treatments."

ADVATx from ADVALight combines the industry standard wavelength for eliminating vascular abnormalities with the new gold standard for non-ablative resurfacing to allow providers to treat 25 FDA/CE cleared indications ranging from vascular abnormalities to acne, wrinkle reduction, and warts.

"We are so excited to add the ADVATx to our arsenal. With its dual wavelength, we will be able to help clients achieve their skincare goals, helping with acne, rosacea, vascular conditions, and so much more! Noticeable improvements the next day with no real downtime." - Richard Maack, MD

Two of the more popular treatment options possible with the ADVATx include:

ADVA Bright: A combination of high powered yellow and infrared laser energy that improves skin tone, texture and overall dermal health by targeting the vascular components of melasma, dyschromia, sun damage and unwanted pigment while simultaneously reducing wrinkles, limiting oil production and shrinking pore size. This treatment will ensure that you'll leave the clinic with a youthful glow to your skin.

ADVA Clear: Combining pure yellow and high powered infrared laser energy this treatment eliminates rosacea, acne, acne scars and undesired vascular abnormalities such as telangiectasia, hemangiomas and venous lakes, restoring your skin to a more youthful and healthy state.

Synergi Medspa is the first provider to offer ADVATx treatments in the St. Louis area and treatments will be available starting February 14, 2022.

