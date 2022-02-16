Mint Hires Matthew Wurst as First Chief Marketing Officer to Lead Strategy and Communications

NEW YORK and MONTREAL, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mint, the white-label NFT technology platform that provides brands with the tools to monetize, manage and market NFTs, today announced the appointment of veteran marketing executive Matthew Wurst as the company's first Chief Marketing Officer. Wurst, who previously served as Global Client Vice President at Jellyfish and Managing Director at Revelation, will be responsible for building Mint's business development and partnership approach that drives the next generation of NFTs for brands, marketers and agencies.

Mint simplifies the experience for brands to develop and sell digital assets, creating new opportunities to build communities and further engage with their customers. As an end-to-end technology platform, Mint provides a white label, brandable experience for brands, leagues and teams to market as their own and features the ability to purchase NFTs via a credit card, without the use of cryptocurrency or costly transaction fees. This lowers the cost of entry for fans and collectors alike. Mint currently works with organizations including the National Basketball Association and its teams, MISA art galleries, OpenLocker, Porsche, OwnMine, European League of Football and more.

With more than two decades as a marketing, content and technology partner in the brand marketing and digital ecosystem, Wurst will oversee all aspects of the growth and partnership development, including defining Mint's brand positioning and client acquisition. Wurst has served as an advisor to Mint since last summer, and has already made a measurable impact on new client acquisition and strategic direction.

"We are just beginning to scratch the surface with respect to the application of blockchain technology and NFTs in digital marketing," Wurst said. "As more global companies and brands consider NFT-based campaigns, Mint simplifies the experience for marketers to sell NFTs, launch branded marketplaces, and provide seamless transactions, interactions, and utility. Mint creates a safe, streamlined environment to better connect with their consumers, fans, and collectors."

"We are delighted to have someone with Matt's experience and marketing expertise join our leadership team," said Joseph Djenandji, Mint's Founder and CEO. "His knowledge of the content, marketing, and technology landscape is second to none. His passion for creativity, community-building, and Web3 oozes out in every conversation, every idea, every execution. With his track record of professional success, we are ready to take the next step in our conversation with partners and prospects."

Prior to joining Mint, Wurst spent the previous three years building and leading Revelation, a digital content marketing agency which was acquired by Jellyfish in January 2021. At Jellyfish, he landed and expanded relationships with Sony PlayStation, L'Oreal, Johnson & Johnson, Flash, Morgan Stanley, Prior to that, he spent 10 years as General Manager at 360i, where he pioneered the first social media marketing practice and worked with brands Mondelez, Unilever, NBCUniversal, Nestle, HBO, and Coca-Cola.

About Mint:

Mint is the white-label NFT technology platform that simplifies building, buying and sharing NFTs for brands and collectors. Launched in the spring of 2021 as Shopify's first NFT beta application partner, Mint provides leading brands, sports leagues and teams and art galleries with customizable storefront, branded wallet and secondary marketplace tools designed to help brands better engage with customers, build community and monetize NFT applications. Mint has powered the NFT ecosystem and marketplaces for the NBA All-Star Collection, Chicago Bulls, Dwayne Wade, MISA, Koenig Galerie and many others.

