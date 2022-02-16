Advertising, Marketing & Public Relations Agency Search Tools for Mid-Atlantic Region Launched by Capitol Communicator, Powered by CommunicationsMatch™

WASHINGTON, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capitol Communicator, the leading news, events, networking, and education resource for the communications industry in the Mid-Atlantic region, has partnered with CommunicationsMatch™ to launch its new "Sourcebook" search and hiring tools to help clients find communications resources in the region. The tools, powered by CommunicationsMatch™, help advertising, marketing, and public relations agencies and freelancers in the Capitol Communicator network be found when clients are looking to hire.

Clients can use the tools to find communications partners based on industry and communications capabilities, size, location, designations, diversity, client experience, and more in the greater Washington, DC, area, as well as across the nation. Corporations, non-profits, and government organizations reach out to firms directly or use the integrated Agency Select™ hiring tools, developed in partnership with RFP Associates, to issue RFPs. There are no commissions or success fees when agencies or professionals are hired.

"Our new Sourcebook tool, built on the CommunicationsMatch platform, is a valuable addition to the resources we offer in the Mid-Atlantic region," said Paul Duning, publisher, Capitol Communicator. "By partnering with CommunicationsMatch, our network benefits from the most sophisticated search and hiring technology in the industry and existing search traffic from client organizations already using the platform."

Capitol Communicator agencies and professionals create easy-to-manage Directory or Comprehensive profiles for a network discount. Directory profiles enable users to conduct a search based on more than 140 categories of industry experience and 80 communications skill sets, as well as location and other key categories. Comprehensive profiles add detailed descriptions, leader bios, capabilities presentations, video, recommendations, thought leadership articles, and more.

"CommunicationsMatch was built for communicators by communicators. This partnership is another step to realizing our vision of connecting communicators with companies in ways that create stronger relationships and new business opportunities," said Simon Erskine Locke, founder & CEO of CommunicationsMatch, a former head of corporate communications functions and an agency founder. "Our relationship with Capitol Communicator enables us to meet the needs of its extensive network, while scaling search traffic to benefit all our partners."

Capitol Communicator

Dedicated to bringing together the vast spectrum of communications professionals who influence and educate the Mid-Atlantic region and the world by providing news, trends, education, and opportunities for networking, career enhancement, business exchange and showcasing great work, Capitol Communicator serves as a resource to the region's communications community. Capitol Communicator focuses on connecting communicators and building a community that encompasses professions that include public relations, advertising, marketing, media, creative, video, photography, printing, digital and the multitude of other professions that support this region's multi-billion-dollar communications industry. Find out more at www.capitolcommunicator.com.

CommunicationsMatch

CommunicationsMatch's agency search, hiring tools, and resources help companies save time, achieve better search outcomes, and build stronger brands. Companies search for communications partners by location, size, clients, keywords, ownership, designations, diversity and more, generating new business leads for listed firms. CommunicationsMatch also offers search consulting, RFQ/RFP and research tools, and has established partnerships with PRSA and other industry organizations. Find out more at www.communicationsmatch.com.

