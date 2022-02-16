Predicine to Present Six Studies, including the Demonstrating the Clinical Utility of Its PredicineBEACONTM, a Tissue-agnostic MRD Liquid Biopsy Solution, in Genitourinary (GU) Cancers at 2022 ASCO-GU Annual Conference

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Predicine, a global molecular insights company, announced today that it will present six posters highlighting clinical utility of Predicine's full suite of liquid- and tissue-based comprehensive genomic profiling solutions at the ASCO Genitourinary Cancers Symposium being held February 17-19, 2022, in San Francisco.
The posters are focused on the full spectrum of GU indications, including muscle invasive bladder cancer (MIBC), metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), renal cell carcinoma (RCC) and locally advanced and metastatic Upper Tract Urothelial Carcinomas (UTUC). Highlights from the posters include a clinical utility study of PredicineBEACONTM, applied to a urine-based, tissue-agnostic minimal residual diseases (MRD) solution in bladder cancer, as well as blood-based detection of DNA damage repair (DDR) deficiencies in prostate cancer.
The posters to be presented are as follows:
- Development and Clinical Application of PredicineBEACONTM Next-Generation Minimal Residual Disease Assay for Genitourinary Cancers.
- Novel Use of ctDNA to Identify Locally Advanced and Metastatic Upper Tract Urothelial Carcinoma.
- Longitudinal Personalized Urinary Tumor DNA Analysis In Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer From the Neoadjuvant Immunotherapy Trial RJBLC-I2N003.
- Molecular Characterization of Renal Cell Carcinoma with Venous Tumor Thrombus: Genomic Aberrations with Renal Vein Wall Invasion.
- Prognostic and Predictive Utility of DNA Damage Response (DDR) Aberrations Detected in cfDNA in Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC).
- Age-based Assessment Of Cell-Free DNA Genomic Profiles in Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC)
"Predicine is pleased to present six liquid biopsy and tissue NGS studies at ASCO-GU 2022. As part of Predicine's Phoenix Program, we are committed to building the clinico-genomic knowledgebase in the full spectrum of GU cancers by leveraging Predicine's proprietary next-generation liquid biopsy technology platform, especially in the MRD space. The data presented demonstrated the great promise of liquid biopsy in personalized cancer care, clinical trials and CDx development," said Dr. Shidong Jia, Founder and Global CEO of Predicine.
About Predicine
Predicine is a global molecular insights company that is committed to advancing precision medicine in oncology and infectious diseases. Predicine has developed a proprietary cell-free DNA- and cell-free RNA-based liquid biopsy technology enabling minimally invasive molecular diagnosis for treatment selection, therapy monitoring, and minimal residual disease and early cancer detection. The company has launched a portfolio of blood-, urine- and tissue-based diagnostic assays for oncology and infectious diseases. Through its business operations in Silicon Valley, Houston, Shanghai, Berlin, Singapore, Los Angeles, Beijing, Suzhou, Harbin, and Boston, Predicine partners with leading biopharma companies, institutions, and governments to support personalized healthcare on a global scale. Further information is available on the company's website, http://www.predicine.com. Stay in touch on LinkedIn or @Predicine on Twitter. Reach out to us at media@predicine.com.
