Archon Clothing Announced as Official Jersey Sponsor of the US Cyber Team™

ASHBURN, Va., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Katzcy is pleased to welcome esports team apparel company Archon Clothing as the official jersey sponsor of the US Cyber Team™ as they represent the first-ever United States team at the International Cybersecurity Challenge (ICC) taking place June 14–17, 2022, in Athens, Greece. Katzcy is also pleased to announce the launch of the Official US Cyber Games™ Store in partnership with Archon. The store includes a wide range of esports apparel and merchandise for fans and supporters to champion the team.
"With US Cyber Games, we are creating a thriving esport scene in cybersecurity to enable a stronger, more diverse workforce by providing safe places to learn attack and defense," said Jessica Gulick, founder and commissioner at the US Cyber Games. "By partnering with companies like Archon and launching our Official US Cyber Games Store, we are taking cybersecurity gaming to a whole new level and reaching a whole new audience and fan base."
The US Cyber Games was founded by Katzcy, in cooperation with and supported by the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE), a program of the National Institute of Standards and Technology in the U.S. Department of Commerce.
Sponsorship opportunities are available for the team's training, equipment, and travel and are vital to the success of the US Cyber Team. Learn more at https://www.uscybergames.com/sponsors.
About Archon
Archon Clothing is dedicated to developing a Lifestyle Brand for the "Gamer" community in both professional and casual play. Developed to show the changing image of the gamer through trendsetting, custom-made clothing styles, Archon will create, maintain, and grow a solid brand recognition that adheres to a high standard of designs and products while staying true to their principles of truth, fairness, and honor in gaming and life. Learn more at https://www.archonclothing.com/.
About Katzcy
Katzcy is a social impact company committed to helping our tech and cybersecurity community grow through impactful marketing strategies, security awareness games, and skill-oriented tech competitions. As a certified Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB), Katzcy is dedicated to growth, innovation, and progress. Visit https://www.katzcy.com to learn more. Through our PlayCyber line of business, Katzcy is helping build a stronger and more diverse community of cybersecurity athletes by delivering the world's most exciting cyber games experience. Learn more at https://www.playcyber.com.
