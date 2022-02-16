Forum Health Welcomes Calmglow Functional Medicine as its Second Location in California

FLINT, Mich., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forum Health, LLC, nationwide network of integrative and functional medicine providers, has acquired Calmglow Functional Medicine located in Modesto, CA.
Calmglow is a functional medicine practice founded and led by Nurse Practitioner and Physician Assistant, Dianne Hinton, who brings over 30 years of primary care, surgical, internal medicine, and functional medicine experience.
"We're thrilled to welcome Dianne Hinton and Calmglow to Forum Health," said Adam Puttkammer, president of Forum Health. "Her expertise in alternative treatments and the latest methods to support vitamin deficiencies, hormone imbalances, anti-aging, and chronic illness has positioned Dianne and her team as leaders in functional medicine in Modesto."
Calmglow is a patient-centered practice that treats individuals based on their unique needs, data, lifestyle, and history with a focus on addressing the underlying causes of disease. The clinic specializes in digestive and immune health, weight loss, pain management, hormone imbalance, detoxification, emotional wellness and mental health, the endocrine and lymphatic systems, cardiovascular health, and the musculoskeletal system.
"I'm enthusiastic to join Forum Health because their philosophy aligns with my belief that functional medicine celebrates the human body in a holistic fashion, rather than separate parts," said Dianne Hinton. "Through this relationship, we can help more people take an active role in their health to live a vibrant life."
"Dianne Hinton and her team exemplify everything we look for in a Forum Health clinic," said Phil Hagerman, CEO of Forum Health. "Their commitment to providing healthy solutions as an alternative to traditional medicine to the Modesto community is key in Forum Health's mission to set a new standard of healthcare.
For more on Forum Health and how to become a practitioner, visit www.forumhealth.com.
About Forum Health, LLC
Forum Health, LLC is a nationwide provider of personalized healthcare. Steeped in the powerful principles of functional and integrative medicine, Forum Health providers take a root-cause approach to care. They listen and dig deep — exploring lifestyle, environment, and genetics to help each patient achieve their ultimate health goals. Members have access to advanced medical treatments and technology, with care plans informed by data analytics and collaborative relationships. To learn more, visit forumhealth.com.
SOURCE Forum Health, LLC
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.