American Staffing Association Names Oklahoma City Business Executive to National Leadership Role

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Linda Marie Arredondo, CIO and EVP of Express Employment International in Oklahoma City, OK, franchisor of Express Employment Professionals, was recently appointed chair of the American Staffing Association's staffing technology taskforce. ASA is the professional trade association of the $161 billion U.S. staffing and recruiting industry.
In this role, Arredondo and the Technology Task Force will advise ASA and its board of directors on technology trends within the staffing industry. The taskforce will assist ASA in growing its technology-related resources by participating in projects such as updating ASA's "Essential Elements of Staffing Technology" guide, producing informational webinars, and serving as technology solutions subject matter experts for ASA publications.
Arredondo has served on ASA's staffing technology taskforce for the past year as Vice Chair and brings a history of technological expertise and executive experience from within and beyond the staffing industry. Throughout her more than 20-year career, she has led technology and cybersecurity operations for public, private government, and tribal organizations in addition to working as an executive advisor to more than 300 clients and CIOs internationally. Arredondo's impressive work in the IT industry has led to her current service as Express Employment International's first Chief Information Officer.
For more information about Express Employment Professionals, visit ExpressPros.com.
For more information about ASA, visit AmericanStaffing.net.
About Express Employment Professionals
At Express Employment Professionals, we're in the business of people. From job seekers to client companies, Express helps people thrive and businesses grow. Our international network of franchises offers localized staffing solutions to the communities they serve across the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand, employing 586,000 people globally in 2021 and more than 10 million since its inception. For more information, visit ExpressPros.com.
About the American Staffing Association
The American Staffing Association is the voice of the U.S. staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions industry. ASA and its state affiliates advance the interests of the industry across all sectors through advocacy, research, education, and the promotion of high standards of legal, ethical, and professional practices. For more information about ASA, visit AmericanStaffing.net.
Media Contact
Sheena Hollander, Express Employment Professionals, (405) 840-5000, Sheena.Hollander@ExpressPros.com
SOURCE Express Employment Professionals
