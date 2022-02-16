LMN Launches LMN Gro, Industry's First Mobile App Business Management Software for Busy Landscape and Snow Business Operators

MARKHAM, ON, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concepted and developed based on customer feedback that nearly 70 percent of customers expressed the need for solutions to manage their businesses on the go, Landscape Management Network (LMN) , North America's leading B2B landscape business management software company, today introduced the green industry's only app-first business management software in LMN Gro .

Designed to help up-and-coming landscape and snow business operators improve productivity, maximize efficiency and stay organized as they grow their business, LMN Gro is the next generation solution from LMN to help busy contractors drive operational excellence across their businesses.

The platform combines the functionality of LMN's Pro software in an app-based solution available only on the Apple and Google Play stores, helping companies and operators keep everything organized on their phones or tablets so they can stay on top of all jobs, costs, crews and customers.

Contractors can do everything from the mobile solution including managing their customers, tracking jobs, developing and distributing estimates, managing employee schedules and time tracking, and processing invoicing to customers.

"LMN Gro is designed for those contractors who are growing their business but can't find time to sit in an office and process estimates, invoices, and more," said Mark Bradley, CEO, LMN. "We've heard from so many customers that business management software can be daunting. From set up to training to the time needed in the office, the demands to run an enterprise software can pull small business owners out of the field for hours, negatively impacting their ability to service customers. We've taken important elements of LMN Pro and optimized everything into LMN Gro to make their lives easier."

LMN Gro also simplifies operations for contractors in that it does not require an implementation process. Instead, business owners will have immediate access to online tutorials, training video and a robust library of articles to help set up their accounts.

The app is supported by LMN's customer support team, who are available through both in-app chat and in-person to answer questions.

LMN Gro is also designed based on customer feedback, with nearly 70% of respondents to a company survey asking for solutions to successfully manage all aspects of their business from a mobile device.

"We take our customer's feedback to heart in our product roadmap," said Bradley. "It's through daily interaction with them and understanding this industry for the past 30 years that helps us develop solutions to do our part to help. We're really excited to bring LMN Gro to life."

LMN Gro is now available in both the Apple and Google Play stores for $99 per month, and comes with a free 30-day trial.

To learn more about LMN Gro, visit golmn.com/gro.

About LMN (Landscape Management Software)

Founded in 2009, LMN helped customers create over $51 billion worth of estimates, capture 78 million individual clock-ins, and have managed more than 245,000 employees daily through the software. Visit https://golmn.com/ .

