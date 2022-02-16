People Over Profit Foundation & Silver State Schools Credit Union Announces 2022 Scholarship Program Available to Graduating Nevada High School Seniors

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its tradition of preparing students for long-term success, Silver State Schools Credit Union (SSSCU), on behalf of the People Over Profit (POP) Foundation, is now accepting applications for its People Over Profit (POP) Foundation Scholarships for Nevada High School Seniors. The scholarship program recognizes seniors who demonstrate excellence in academics, extracurricular activities, and community involvement.
The award-winning credit union has awarded more than $800K in scholarships to graduating Nevada High School Seniors since 1989. In 2022, Silver State Schools Credit Union, through its People Over Profit (POP) Foundation, will be awarding ten scholarships to outstanding Southern Nevada High School Seniors. The winning scholarship recipients will receive a $2,000 scholarship, renewable for up to four years, for a total of up to $8,000, to use towards higher education tuition.
"As our scholarship program continues to grow, it is very fulfilling for us to recognize outstanding high school students and to assist them in achieving their educational goals," stated Scott A. Arkills, President/CEO, Silver State Schools Credit Union. "All of us at SSSCU, along with the POP Foundation, are pleased to encourage young minds with higher education learning, and to motivate students with tuition assistance to help build our future leaders for Southern Nevada."
The scholarship program is designed for SSSCU members graduating from an accredited High School within the State of Nevada in 2022. Applications must be received by email to the Credit Union by midnight on Friday, March 18, 2022. The winning selections will be announced by the SSSCU/POP Foundation Scholarship Committee and will be awarded at the 2022 SSSCU Annual Membership Meeting, to be held virtually on Saturday, April 30th, 2022. For over 70 years, SSSCU has continually provided educational resources through financial literacy, scholarships, and distance learning tools, for the community. For more information about the SSSCU Scholarship Program and to apply, visit silverstatecu.com/scholarships.
Recognizing the positive impacts of its employees, the Silver State Schools Credit Union (SSSCU) Board of Directors and its Executive Team established the Silver State Schools CU People Over Profit (POP) Foundation, a Nevada nonprofit charitable 501(c)(3) organization in 2019. As the charitable arm of SSSCU, the POP Foundation strives to elevate education and financial literacy by providing Southern Nevada students with tools, resources, and access to build a better future by educating, empowering, and enhancing our community for the common good. From partnering with like-minded local nonprofit organizations, to uncovering unmet needs within our community, we are eager to do more for Southern Nevada students. When you donate to the Silver State Schools CU People Over Profit (POP) Foundation, your financial support enables us to put funds toward bettering the lives of young people in our community. To give a tax-deductible donation and make a lasting difference in the life of a child, or learn more about the POP Foundation, please visit popfoundation.com.
For more information, visit silverstatecu.com.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Jennifer Bradley
JB Public Relations
329987@email4pr.com
702.234.9385 cell
SOURCE Silver State Schools Credit Union
