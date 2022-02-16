Insights on the Release Liner Global Market to 2026 - Government Support for Industrialization Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Release Liner Market (2021-2026) by Material, Substrate, Labelling Technology, Printing process, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Release Liner Market is estimated to be USD 92.9 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 135.87 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.90%.
The key factors driving the market forces are Release liner used for various purposes such as packaged food, Cosmetics, vehicles, personal care products, and the pharmaceutical sector will drive the market. The rise in consumption of bottles and cans is accelerating the release of liner products which drive the market - an increase in the use of release liner in temperature-sensitive drugs, which requires innovative packaging.
The government support for industrialization is creating a new opportunity for the release liner market. The growing adoption of digital printing has different colors in the market. Recycling release liner and adopting PDMS (Polydimethylsiloxane) based liner create opportunities. The liner-less technology for manufacturing taps and labels eliminates the waste and reduces the cost associated with label manufacturing, retraining the market. Environmental regulation imposed by various industries on HDPE and PVC material which are hazardous, is market hinders. Challenges are the availability of alternatives hampering the market.
The Global Release Liner Market is segmented based on Material, Substrate, Labelling Technology, Printing process, Application, and Geography.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Release Liner Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using a Competitive Quadrant, Infogence's proprietary competitive positioning tool.
Report Highlights:
- A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry
- Important market dynamics and trends
- Market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Size and Segmentation
3.3 Market Outlook
4 Market Influencers
4.1.1 Drivers
4.1.1.1 Release Liner Used for Various Purpose
4.1.1.2 Rise In Consumption of Bottles and Cans
4.1.1.3 Increase in Use of Release Liner in Temperature Sensitive Drugs
4.1.2 Restraints
4.1.2.1 Waste Produced by Release Liner
4.1.2.2 Environmental Regulation
4.1.3 Opportunities
4.1.3.1 Government Support for Industrialization
4.1.3.2 Growing Adoption of Digital Printing
4.1.3.3 Recycling of Release Liner and Adoption of PDMS
4.1.4 Challenges
4.1.4.1 Availability of Alternatives
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Release Liner Market, By Material Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Silicone
6.3 Non-Silicone
7 Global Release Liner Market, By Substrate Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Glassine/Calendered Kraft Paper
7.3 Polyolefin Coated Paper
7.4 Clay Coated Paper
7.5 Films
7.6 Others
8 Global Release Liner Market, By Labelling Technology Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Pressure-Sensitive
8.3 Glue-Applied
8.4 Sleeving
8.5 In-Mold
8.6 Others
9 Global Release Liner Market, By Printing process Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Flexography
9.3 Offset
9.4 Gravure
9.5 Screen
9.6 Digital Printing
10 Global Release Liner Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Labels
10.3 Pressure-Sensitive Tapes
10.4 Hygiene
10.5 Industrial
10.6 Graphic Arts
10.7 Medical
10.8 Others
11 Global Release Liner Market, By Geography
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Competitive Quadrant
12.2 Market Share Analysis
12.3 Strategic Initiatives
12.3.1 M&A and Investments
12.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
12.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
13 Company Profiles
13.1 3M Company
13.2 Mondi Group
13.3 Sappi Limited
13.4 Ahlstrom-Munksjo
13.5 LINTEC Corporation
13.6 Polyplex Corporation Ltd.
13.7 Eastman Chemical Company
13.8 Gascogne
13.9 UPM
13.10 Loparex
13.11 Avery Dennison Corporation
13.12 Rayven Inc.
13.13 EMI Specialty Papers
13.14 American coated products
13.15 Mylan N.V.
13.16 Infiana
13.17 Schoeller Technocell GmbH & Co. KG
13.18 Itasa
13.19 Tee Group Films
13.20 Cheever Specialty Paper & Film
13.21 Eastman Chemical Company
13.22 SilTech
14 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9jfpy5
