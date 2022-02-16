The Rocky Mountain Early Childhood Conference is Nurturing Early Childhood Professionals So We Can All Bloom Brighter

DENVER, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year the Rocky Mountain Early Childhood Conference (RMECC) hosts early childhood professionals from across the county. This year the focus of the event will be nurturing each other, and the roots of the industry so it can bloom brighter in the future.

It's no secret that child care is an industry in crisis. Many early childhood administrators and educators feel stretched too thin to continue much longer, but the need for them to power on is great. "Children have greater needs for consistency and social-emotional support. Parents need to get back to consistent work schedules for our businesses and economy to run smoothly. All the while, open child care slots are sparse and new ones aren't opening rapidly enough to meet demand," said Denver's Early Childhood Council Business Services Manager, Dora Esparza.

The conference's three general sessions all focus on supporting early childhood educators and other professionals. The keynote on Friday, March 11th, will be given by International Best-selling Author and Psychology Lecturer on mental strength, Amy Morin. On Saturday March 12, the day will kick off with the Early Childhood Industry Panel Discussion with moderator Lisa Roy, the Director of Program Development at the Buffet Early Childhood Institute, and panelists Nathaniel Cradle, Co-founder of Venture for Success Preparatory Learning Center; Elsa Holguín, President and CEO of the Denver Preschool Program; Carrie Kennedy, Owner and Early Childhood Educator at Miss Carrie's Child Care; and Jennifer Stedron, Executive Director of Early Milestones Colorado. The event will close with the Excellence Award Ceremony which will recognize the tireless work of early childhood professionals going above and beyond for kids. Voting is now open, and recipients will be awarded a $1,000 cash prize.

"We need to make child care providers feel like the treasured community resources that they are, while also finding ways to come together to solve the big problems plaguing the industry," Esparza said, "and that's what we hope to do at RMECC."

The event can be attended virtually or in-person at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver. Virtual breakout sessions are March 3-4, with the in-person event and live-streamed general sessions happening March 11-12. Registration is $50 for virtual and $195 per day for all-access. Registration closes February 28th. Register here!

