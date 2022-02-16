Max Effort Muscle's Lemonade Amino Recovery Drink Receives Certified for Sport® Designation by NSF International

GRANVILLE, Ohio, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Effort Muscle announced today that its lemonade Amino Recovery product has been Certified for Sport® by NSF International. Max Effort expects its S'mores flavor tri-blend protein to receive the designation in the coming weeks as well.
"The process of obtaining an NSF Certified for Sport® product certification ensures that our products are safe and effective for athletes of all ages to use," Tyler Tredway, Director of Sport Performance at Max Effort Muscle, said. "We are adding a layer of security for all athletes and organizations who choose us as their sport supplement provider. We take great pride in providing the highest quality supplements to our consumers, and this enforces those standards. We are excited to offer our great product to all sports organizations in compliance with NSF Certified for Sport® standards."
Max Effort Muscle's Amino Recovery stands above the rest due in part to its unique formula. By combining 10 grams of BCAAs and five grams of Glutamine per serving, the amino recovery drink helps enhance performance while allowing muscles to recover properly.
The Certified for Sport® designation from the NSF ensures that the product is of the highest quality and that athletes competing in drug-sanctioned competitions can use it without worry.
The Certified for Sport® certification is the only independent third-party certification program recognized by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), Major League Baseball, the National Hockey League, and the Canadian Football League. Certified for Sport® is also recommended by the NFL, NBA, PGA, LPGA, CCES, CPSDA, iNADO, Ironman, NASCAR, and Taylor Hooton Foundation.
"I'm stoked about getting this certification done so more athletes can see how this can help them," Cory Gregory, co-founder and president of Max Effort Muscle said. "I've seen first-hand the benefits of the Amino Recovery formula helping me recover from heavy training daily, and I can't wait for more athletes to experience the same thing."
In addition to its Amino Recovery line, Max Effort offers a wide variety of supplements to help athletes, gym goers, and others optimize their performance and recovery. Max Effort prioritizes the science behind its product formulas to ensure the best results for its customers.
"When dealing with elite athletes, their recovery becomes as important as the training itself," Dustin Myers, co-founder and partner at Max Effort Muscle said. "I've helped coach champions at the Olympic, World, and NCAA level, and this formula we've developed is the absolute best thing on the market for athlete hydration and recovery."
Check out the entire line of Max Effort Muscle supplement products and apparel by visiting www.maxeffortmuscle.com.
About Max Effort Muscle
Founded in 2016, Max Effort Muscle is the world's swaggiest and most jacked supplement company. Max Effort specializes in making the highest quality and best tasting supplements to help athletes, lifters, and fitness enthusiasts at every level optimize their performance and recovery. The brand also operates a podcast network - the Lunge & Learn Network - designed to inspire its customers to not only buy its products but to also push to be consistently better every day. Max Effort Muscle recently moved into a new facility in Granville, Ohio in 2021 and experienced record growth during the previous calendar year.
Media contact:
Preston McClellan
329944@email4pr.com
901-351-7322
SOURCE Max Effort Muscle
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.