Trophies Now Shipping for 2021-22 Cloud and SaaS Awards Programs

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International IT awards programs The SaaS Awards and the Cloud Awards have begun expediting trophies this week for last year's winners.

Both programs now offer three tiers of benefits to successful applicants, with final awards winners having access to the most publicity and marketing opportunities to promote their success.

SaaS Awards head of operations James Williams said: "Our awards programs recognize success at the Shortlist and Finalist stages, which are both very difficult to attain. But nothing can quite compare to the gleam of category winner's hardware in your cabinet – a physical reminder of the hard-won investment in innovation and excellence that culminates in recognition with a Cloud Award or SaaS Award. With 61 trophies awarded across both programs, there will be several happy CEOs in the coming weeks.

"Trophies are dispatched to all eligible candidates at no extra cost. We're still working on international shipping, but for us it should go without saying that candidates don't have to pay extra to attend a costly awards ceremony to pick up their award.

"The initial administration fees for both the Cloud Awards and the SaaS Awards programs have always covered all benefits, with no hidden costs for winning candidates, as in so many other awards programs.

"With the 2022 SaaS awards now open and accepting early entries, we look forward to arranging for many more gleaming trophies to adorn the foyers and cabinets of the brightest and best software solutions providers."

The 2022 SaaS Awards is now open for entries. New categories include:

Best SaaS Product with 1,000+ Licensed Users

Highest Customer Satisfaction with a SaaS Product

Most Agile / Responsive SaaS Solution of the Year

Best Data Innovation in a SaaS Product

Best SaaS Product for the Construction Industry

Best SaaS Product for Loyalty and Retention

Best SaaS Product for Law and Legal Services

Best SaaS for Product for Engineering Management, PLM or CAD

Best SaaS Product for Real Estate / Property Management

Best SaaS Product for IT Management

Best SaaS Product for Email Marketing

Best Content Management Innovation in a SaaS Product

The 2022 SaaS Awards has 54 total categories, and accepts entries until May 20: https://www.cloud-awards.com/software-as-a-service-awards

About the Cloud Awards and the SaaS Awards

The Cloud Awards currently offers two awards programs, the Cloud Computing Awards and the Software-as-a-Service Awards. The Awards programs recognize and honor industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing and Software-as-a-Service. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2023 and beyond. Finalists are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about The Cloud Awards and The SaaS Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.

