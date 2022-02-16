The Elusive Healthcare Goal: Equality for People of Color

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to recent census figures, the US is diversifying faster than predicted, with nearly 40% of the population now identifying with a race or ethnic group other than white.(1) The base of patients who participate in clinical trials of new drugs, however, still skews heavily white—in some cases, 80 to 90%.(2) This, notes Paul Ford, founder and president of DS9 Capital, is a serious problem. "Given the physiological differences between one ethnic group and another," says Ford, "how is a person of color to know whether a new medicine will be effective for them?"

Clinical trials have historically tended to take place in larger cities and in close proximity to major medical research organizations. Some 50% of FDA trials are in fact conducted within one to two percent of all US zip codes.(3) This, says Ford, plus the need for subjects with the time, and resources, and providers who have knowledge of clinical trials to participate in a clinical trial, have helped contribute to the over-representation of non-ethnic minority participants in such trials and even preceding that stage in discovery.

Cultural competency

Championing equity in healthcare, says Ford, leads to a focus on cultural competency, where providers offer services that meet the unique socio-economic, cultural, and linguistic needs of their patients. The ability of healthcare providers to offer services that complements the characteristics of their patients, he notes, leads to better care for diverse populations, improved health outcomes, improved health literacy, and inclusivity.

An example of socio-economic competency in the realm of pharmaceutical dispensation, says Ford, is Orchestra Rx, a prescription drug management company focused on helping un/underinsured, underrepresented populations gain access to affordable and appropriate pharmaceuticals through its programs made available to individual patients, employers and health plans. One of the missions of Orchestra Rx, he says, is to strengthen representation of people of color in the research and development activities of pharma and biosciences companies, leading to greater efficacy, more treatment options, and better access to healthcare, with the aim of improving health outcomes and quality of life for the under-represented.

Pioneers

The US healthcare system is inequitable, as Ford explains, and more effort is needed to ensure that people of color receive adequate information on medications and healthcare—which is part of Orchestra Rx's mission. Perhaps a way to address this gap is by looking at the past and how pioneering people of color dealt with and rose above this situation.

February, notes Ford, is Black History Month. The theme for 2022 is Black Health and Wellness and focuses on the strides healthcare and healthcare practitioners have made and are making in the black community.(4) It seems particularly appropriate, he says, to acknowledge the accomplishments of three pioneers: James McCune Smith, Rebecca Lee Crumpler, and Jocelyn Elders.

● James McCune Smith (1813-1865), denied admission to American colleges because of his race, attended the University of Glasgow in Scotland, where he earned three degrees, including an M.D., by the age of 24. When he returned to his native New York City, he established his own pharmacy and office at 93 Broadway, making him the first African American doctor with his own practice in the United States.(5)

● Rebecca Lee Crumpler (1831-1895) graduated from the New England Female Medical College in 1864, making her the first black female physician in the United States; that same year, she opened a practice in Boston. Her Book of Medical Discourses was one of the first medical publications by an African American.(5)

● Jocelyn Elders (b. 1933), a vice admiral in the Public Health Services Commissioned Corps, was the second woman and first African American to serve as United States Surgeon General. She is currently a professor emerita of pediatrics at the University of Arkansas for Medical Science.(6)

When we look back at pioneers like Drs. Smith, Crumpler, and Elders, says Ford, and then look around us at the state of inclusiveness in US healthcare in 2022, it is clear that there is still much to be done. "The good news," he says, "is that with determination it is all possible. We simply need more diversity in clinical trials, more research and information on drug interactions for people of color, and more participation from today's leaders."

About DS9 Capital:

DS9 Capital is a founder-friendly portfolio management holding company focused on building enduring and stable cash-flowing businesses in the insurance and healthcare technology space. DS9 is generally focused on frontier technology and service offerings in the insurance and healthcare space largely leveraging cloud-based infrastructure, and more specifically on applying our domain expertise to nano-cap sized businesses to expand the value chain for all stakeholders. This value creation typically includes investment, leveraging our vast resources and networks to create a strategic pipeline for organic growth, and realigning the businesses to optimize commercial and IP assets. Our tactical goal with each of our companies is to leverage our expertise into higher margin and missed revenue opportunities.

