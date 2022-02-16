A-MAX Auto Insurance Expands into California, Acquires Sameday Insurance

DALLAS, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A-MAX Auto Insurance, an industry leader specializing in low-cost insurance options for residents and businesses, today announced an expansion of service into California. A-MAX Auto Insurance has acquired Sameday Insurance to expand its service offerings into California.

Founded in 2006 in Anaheim, CA, Sameday Insurance offers top-rated programs for auto, motorcycles, and homes, ranging from basic to comprehensive coverage, while providing great service and low prices. The acquisition comes at a critical time for A-MAX as they position for expansion outside of Texas.

"Our mission for the last 20 years has been to deliver best-in-class service and affordable insurance products to communities with the most need," says A-MAX CEO and Co-Founder, Irshad Meherally. "We are delighted to have found a strong partner in Sameday to support our expansion into California. We aim to grow Sameday's physical and digital footprint in the Golden State while providing the same excellent customer service we're known for in Texas."

Headquartered in the heart of Dallas, Texas, A-MAX has rapidly expanded since its inception in 2002, operating more than 200 offices throughout the state. In addition, A-MAX operates two subsidiary insurance companies in Texas, ALPA Auto Insurance specializing in non-standard insurance, and Preferred Coverage Insurance Agency, a provider of commercial and personal insurance. This partnership is A-MAX's first step in its expansion plan, which is scheduled to continue into other states over the next 5-7 years.

"For 15 years, Sameday Insurance has worked as a premier property and casualty insurance agency in Southern California," comments Sameday Insurance President, Charles Jimenez. "We are extremely excited to form a partnership with A-MAX Auto Insurance which will allow us to leverage their experience as we expand throughout California."

To learn more about A-MAX visit www.amaxinsurance.com/our-company . If you are interested in exploring a partnership with A-MAX, contact us at info@amaxinsurance.com or visit www.amaxinsurance.com/sell-your-agency .

About A-MAX Auto Insurance: A-MAX Auto Insurance, founded in 2002, is headquartered in Dallas and has offices throughout Texas, including the DFW metroplex, Houston area, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Waco, the Rio Grande Valley, and more. A-MAX, with its 200+ offices, operates as an independent insurance agency under multiple brands, including ALPA Auto Insurance and Preferred Coverage Insurance Agency. A-MAX offers its clients the ability to shop for the best prices and coverage options from multiple insurance carriers, including auto, renters, homeowners, and more. To learn more about this transaction, please reach out to info@amaxinsurance.com. For more information, or to locate an A-MAX office near you, visit www.amaxinsurance.com .

About Sameday Insurance: Sameday Insurance Services Inc., founded in 2006, is headquartered in Anaheim and has 10 offices throughout Southern California. Sameday is a full-service independent insurance agency that offers competitive rates for top-rated programs, which include auto, motorcycle, and home. Sameday builds lifelong relationships by providing the most responsive, personalized customer service, and the best, most affordable insurance possible for their customers. For more information, or to locate a Sameday office near you, visit www.samedayinsurance.com .

Media Contact:

Katie Emerline

A-MAX Auto Insurance

972-884-4132

329960@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-max-auto-insurance-expands-into-california-acquires-sameday-insurance-301483251.html

SOURCE A-MAX Auto Insurance