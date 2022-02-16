Scarinci Hollenbeck Adds Arianna Mouré to NJ Labor & Employment Group

LYNDHURST, N.J., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scarinci Hollenbeck has expanded its New Jersey labor & employment practice with the addition of Arianna Mouré. Ms. Mouré has extensive experience counseling New Jersey & New York employers, both public and private, on various labor & employment issues. Ms. Mouré is also an experienced commercial litigator, having represented employers in a variety of civil and administrative proceedings.

"Arianna is an excellent addition to our team, bringing knowledge and experience that will benefit both the firm and our clients," remarked Ramon E. Rivera, Partner and Chair of Scarinci Hollenbeck's labor & employment practice group.

Prior to joining the firm, Ms. Mouré was affiliated with Chiesa Shahinian & Giantomasi, P.C., where she counseled clients on various workplace issues related to the hiring, discipline and termination of employees, family and medical leave, wage and hour laws, anti-discrimination and anti-retaliation laws, and more. Outside of her legal practice, Ms. Mouré has native fluency in Spanish and serves as the Press Secretary & Parliamentarian for the Hispanic Bar Association of New Jersey. She also serves as Commissioner for the New Jersey Commission for Puerto Rico, a position to which she was appointed by Governor Phil Murphy.

"I am thrilled to join Scarinci Hollenbeck," Ms. Mouré shared. "I feel privileged to join a team with such skilled and diverse attorneys and I look forward to growing with the firm."

About Scarinci Hollenbeck's NJ Labor & Employment Practice

Scarinci Hollenbeck's labor & employment practice regularly provides advice and counsel with respect to all matters regarding employer/employee relations. Our attorneys frequently counsel clients with regard to issues concerning contract negotiations, the administration of labor agreements, disciplinary proceedings, grievance and public sector interest arbitrations, and employment discrimination matters throughout New Jersey.

More information on Scarinci Hollenbeck's labor & employment practice can be found on our practice page at: https://scarincihollenbeck.com/practices/labor-employment

About Scarinci Hollenbeck

With a growing practice of more than 60 experienced attorneys, Scarinci Hollenbeck is a regional alternative to a National 250 law firm. We serve the niche practice areas most often required by the owners and leaders of corporations. We offer a full range of services and have developed our business law practice with the expertise and specialization necessary to serve our clients as they adapt to the shifting economic landscape.

More information on our firm's expertise and range of practice can be found on our website: www.sh-law.com .

