Florida Career College Expanding Automotive Technician Training Program in Response to Critical Need

MIAMI, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There is an ongoing, critical shortage of automotive technicians according to a recent Tech Foundation report. Their findings estimate that the demand for entry-level technicians is at an all-time high with some 258,000 needed by the year 2025. The report also found that demand outpaced the supply of new automotive technicians by nearly five to one.

Florida Career College (FCC) is responding to this need by expanding its Automotive Technician program in South Florida at the FCC campus locations in Lauderdale Lakes and West Palm Beach. FCC is now enrolling students to start on February 28 and will offer both day and evening classes. Automotive Technician students at FCC can earn their diploma in as few as 10 months, and the college offers comprehensive career services for all students, including career placement assistance. Financial aid is available to those who qualify.

"We first launched the Automotive Technician program at our Hialeah campus in 2020 and it has been a very popular program," said Philip Seibold, Automotive Program Chair. "Our program is designed to provide graduates with the level of knowledge, skills, and hands-on shop training they will need to begin an automotive career as soon as they graduate."

"At Florida Career College we work directly with industry employers and subject matter experts to design training programs that prepare our graduates with relevant, current skills," said Lynn Mulherin, Regional Vice President of Operations at FCC. "The Automotive Technician program is continually being updated based on the needs of the sector. For example, the increasing popularity of electric vehicles has contributed to the growing need for skilled automotive technicians who are trained to perform repairs on both traditional and electric systems."

"Students will train in our new automotive labs, where they can practice on real vehicles and develop practical skills," Seibold said. "Through a combination of diagnostics and repair training, exposure to both basic and advanced skills and techniques, and hands-on application of skills in a shop environment, students will build the foundation they need, and learn to bring value to automotive shops."

About Florida Career College

Florida Career College (FCC) is an accredited, employee-owned post-secondary career education system with campus locations in Florida and Texas. FCC offers programs in rewarding fields such as health care, business, and the skilled trades. Each program is designed to provide every student with the skills, knowledge, and training they need to be successful in their future careers. Students can train for entry-level careers earn a diploma and start building their future in as few as 10 months. For more information visit www.floridacareercollege.edu

